Routh Returns, Batman, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 08 Jan 22

With much love & respect to Stone Temple Pilots for "The Greatest" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes HBO Max's Batman: Caped Crusader, Amazon's The Boys, CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow & The Flash star Brandon Routh, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Channel 4's I Literally Just Told You host Jimmy Carr, The CW's Batwoman, Netflix & Bryan Lee O'Malley's "Scott Pilgrim" anime adaptation, and lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, January 8, 2022:

Can Batwoman Stop a Joker from Beating a Full House? S03E08 Images

Batman: Caped Crusader Welcomes Ed Brubaker as Head Writer & EP

Scott Pilgrim: Netflix & Bryan Lee O'Malley Developing Anime Adapt

Dark Side of the Ring Marathon Set Before AEW Battle of the Belts

WWE Is Planning To Return To Saudi Arabia This February

Superman & Lois, Naomi, DC's LoT & Batwoman New Ep Overviews Released

"Faithful Wookiee" Debut Closes "Book" on Best Boba Fett Appearance

SmackDown Preview 1/7: WWE's Two Top Champions Are Set To Face Off

Peacemaker & Harcourt Recap The Story So Far; Meet Leota Adebayo

The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles Shares Soldier Boy Preview Image

The Boys Season 3 Premieres This June; Hughie Shows VNN Who's Boss

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Will Wage "Heights"-Themed Class Warfare

Stephen Colbert Trashing January 6 Folks Gets 525,600% of Our Support

Boba Fett: Morrison & Wen Talk Star Wars Journey; Tease "Wow" Finale

Brandon Routh Felt "Respected" During DC's Legends of Tomorrow Return

Elmo's Red Felt Chaos Needs The Rock to Know His Role & Shut His Tweet

X-Men '97: Cal Dodd aka Logan/Wolverine Checks In From The Studio

I Literally Just Told You Host Jimmy Carr Pays Contestant Lost Money

