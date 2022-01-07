SmackDown Preview 1/7: WWE's Two Top Champions Are Set To Face Off

Hey gang! The main event of this past Saturday's inaugural WWE Day 1 premium live event (apparently Pay Per View has been added to Vince McMahon's infamous list of banned terms) was set to be Brock Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, except that never happened. Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 before the show and as such, was unable to appear that night. With Reigns missing and Lesnar still owed a title shot, "The Beast" was instead added to the match for the WWE Championship, where he would go on to defeat Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and defending Champion Big E to win the gold. So what of his ongoing battle with Roman Reigns? Apparently, we'll find out tonight on SmackDown.

WWE announced yesterday that Roman Reigns has been cleared to appear again and will do so tonight on SmackDown. Conveniently, newly-crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar announced on this past Monday's Raw that he also would be at SmackDown tonight. So with the rivals set to appear on the same show, is a confrontation in the cards for tonight? WWE.com says that appears to be the case.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been medically cleared after testing positive for COVID ahead of WWE Day 1. His scheduled opponent Brock Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship Fatal 5-Way Match and went on to capture the title! Meanwhile, after being fired as Special Council by the Head of the Table on the Dec. 17 edition of SmackDown, Paul Heyman reunited with The Beast on Raw as the Advocate was at the side of the new WWE Champion. Before the show went off the air, Lesnar warned Reigns that he was heading to the blue brand this week. Now that Reigns has been officially medically cleared, don't a miss A Confrontation of Champions when Roman Reigns comes face-to-face with Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Aside from the big heart-to-heart between Reigns and Lesnar, we don't have any matches announced yet for tonight's SmackDown. We won't see Drew McIntyre in action because he's injured and we probably won't see Sasha Banks in action after she appeared to be injured over the past weekend. But don't worry, there are plenty more wrestlers on the roster ready and waiting to get hurt tonight!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Experience the fallout from WWE Day 1 this Friday (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGftm77Cx4A)

To catch all of the action, tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox!