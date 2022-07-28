She-Hulk/Ghost Rider, Rick and Morty Returns: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Runnin' out of self-control/Gettin' close to an overload/Up against a no-win situation/Shoulder to shoulder, push and shove/I'm hangin' up my boxin' gloves/I'm ready for a long vacation/Be good to yourself when nobody else will/Oh, be good to yourself/You're walkin' a high-wire, caught in a crossfire/Oh, be good to yourself… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to the Journey for "Be Good to Yourself" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropping a Ghost Rider clue, TBS' AEW Dynamite offering two pleasant surprises, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty announcing Season 6 for September, HBO Max's Titans star Joseph Morgan & director Nicholas Copus teasing Season 4 clues, Chris Rock joking about his Oscars night slap from Will Smith, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani taking on Reddit trolls, and we're offering our thoughts on Disney+'s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. Plus, What We Do in the Shadows, The Witcher, Stranger Things, WWE, American Horror Stories, The Santa Clauses, That Dirty Black Bag, Pantheon, Resident Evil, Only Murders in the Building & more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, July 28, 2022:

Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan Teases "This Is Endgame"; S04 Kory Look

Daniel Garcia Beats Bryan Danielson at AEW Fight for the Fallen

Hook Wins FTW Championship on Dynamite; AEW Introduces Trios Titles

What We Do in the Shadows S04E05 Promo: Private School for Baby Colin?

The Witcher Season 3 Halts UK Production Due to COVID-19

Stranger Things Writers Don't Take Kindly to Show Being Messed With

AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen 2022: Full Lineup for Tonight

Riddle vs. Rollins Dropped from SummerSlam; Rollins Speaks Out

American Horror Stories Unleashes S02E02 "Aura" Cast Video

Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Wouldn't Let Reddit Hate Go Unanswered

The Santa Clauses: David Krumholtz Returning as Bernard the Elf

Chris Rock on Oscars Slap: "I'm Not a Victim"; "Shook That S**t Off

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Tatiana Maslany Talks Marvel Studios Series

Garfield Went Noir in the Emmy-Winning Babes and Bullets Special

That Dirty Black Bag: Douglas Booth on Westerns, Method Acting & More

Pantheon: AMC+ Sci-Fi Animated Series Debuts First-Look Clip, Images

Titans S04: A BTS Look at Krypto During Season 4 Finale Filming

Resident Evil: Thank Netflix for Trixie Mattel & Katya Reaction Video

WrestleMania 40 Gets EXTREME in Philadelphia in 2024

Rick and Morty Season 6 Set for Launch on Adult Swim This September

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 E06: Gaslighting Of Poppy White

Daredevil: Born Again: What We Know, What We Hope & What We Want

She-Hulk: Is That Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider Foreshadowing We See?

Star Trek Pushback, Saul Theories & Lucifer Love: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.