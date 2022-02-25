SmackDown Preview 2/25: A WrestleMania Main Event Contract Signing

After Brock Lesnar demolished his opponents in the Elimination Chamber match last Saturday and again became WWE Champion, the stage was set for him to face the Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania in a title versus title match. Tonight on SmackDown, we will see WWE's top two champions come face-to-face as Lesnar and Reigns will sign the contract to make the WrestleMania match official. Will they simply sign on the dotted line and have a respectful and friendly discourse, or will it go the path of virtually every other contract signing in WWE history and that poor table's hours are numbered?

While we can all pretty much assume how this contract signing will go down, as we have about 40 years of evidence to inform that assumption, I suppose there's always a chance for a surprise. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about it.

After Brock Lesnar emerged victorious inside the Elimination Chamber with a dominant display to claim the WWE Title, the 2022 Royal Rumble winner will now turn his attention to The Grandest Stage of them All and the history-making Universal Champion Roman Reigns. With Reigns and Lesnar set to go to war in a Title vs. Title Winner Take All Match at WrestleMania, what will happen when The Beast and The Head of the Table come face-to-face for a contract signing? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

On top of the contract signing, tonight on SmackDown we will also see Sami Zayn hold a victory celebration for winning the Intercontinental title last week and if you're actually looking for some wrestling on your wrestling program tonight, allegedly we're getting an Elimination Chamber rematch between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss where we'll see if Moss can finish the job on himself and actually break his neck this time.

To catch all of the action, tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.