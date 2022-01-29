Spotify/Joe Rogan, Harley Quinn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 Jan 22

Headlights in your driveway/You stand in the window waiting/The stars are out tonight/One million fires burning/Meet me on the high dive/You'll dance with your headphones on/So I could watch you all night long/Dancing to someone else's song (song)/Oh, dancing to someone else's… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Andrew McMahon for "High Dive" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Spotify selling its soul to Joe Rogan and kicking Neil Young to the curb, The CW's Batwoman previews Camrus Johnson's "Broken Toys," Comedy Central's South Park keeps going classy for Season 25, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin looks to be returning for a (final?) Season 9, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard previews a time-tossed Season 2, NBC's Scrubs gets a reunion at ATX TV Festival, HBO Max's Harley Quinn isn't impressed by Peacemaker, Disney+'s Secret Invasion keeps things rolling (and Samuel L. Jackson gets his coffee) in Halifax, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, January 29, 2022:

Batwoman S03E11 Broken Toys Images: The Joker's Running the Asylum Now

The Cuphead Show Preview: It's The Devil In The Details for The Devil

The Flash: Grant Gustin Reportedly Finalizing Season 9 Deal – Details

The Witcher Showrunner Confirms Season 3 Location Scouting Underway

"Celebrating Betty White" Preview: Cher Covers The Golden Girls Theme

Superman & Lois S02E04: Lois & Lucy's Not-So-Family-Friendly Reunion

Outlander S06 Cast Promises Answers, Drama, Dark Storylines & More

Secret Invasion: BBC Radio 4, Local Media Offer Halifax Filming Update

Big Sky Season 2B Teaser Finds Everything Far From Fine (Sorry, Wolf)

SmackDown Preview 1/28: A Last Show On The Eve Of The Royal Rumble

South Park Season 25 Shows Its Love for San Diego in a Classy Way

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Images: Q Has Time (& Fashion) On His Side

Saturday Night Live: Willem Dafoe on Never Having Hosted SNL Before

System Shock: Mortal Kombat Scribe Greg Russo to Write/Direct Series

Breaking Bad: Aaron Paul Talks "X-Files" & How His Winky Led to Jesse

Scrubs: Zach Braff & Donald Faison Lead ATX TV Festival Sitcom Reunion

Harley Quinn Embarrassed by Peacemaker's Kite-Man Catch But For Who?

Spotify Sold Its Soul to Joe Rogan But Where Are Neil Young's Friends?

Boba Fett: Peter Mayhew Widow Offers Black Krrsantan Wookiee Approval

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness – High Dive (Music Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6MtBDWR8jk)