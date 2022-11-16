Stargirl, Sandman, Mando, No More "Batmen" & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

So set him up/Then let him fall/Turn him over in your hands/God save The King of New Orleans/Set him up/Then let him fall/Turn him over in your hands/God save The King of New Orleans… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Better Than Ezra for "King of New Orleans" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Brec Bassinger confirming that two endings for DC's Stargirl were filmed, Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav confirming that the days of multiple "Batman" will soon be over, Amazon's Hunters wrapping its run with a second season that sees the return of… Al Pacino (?!?), The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman sharing his favorite scene (for now) & what he's wishing he would've brought more of from the comics to the screen, and Mark Hamill proving he put in the work on Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

Resident Alien: SYFY Cuts Season 3 Order From 12 to 8 Episodes

Ted: Seth MacFarlane Confirms Peacock Series Production Wrapping Soon

National Treasure: Edge of History Gets New Disney+ Series Poster

Stargirl Filmed 2 Endings; Season 4 Idea "Epic" & "Insane": Bassinger

The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Proves He Put in the Luke Skywalker Work

Hunters Ending with Season 2; David Weil on Al Pacino's Return & More

WWE NXT Sees Its Two Top Titles On The Line Tonight: Preview

The World Needs Willow Ufgood & His Magic Once Again: Preview

The Great North Season 3 Episode 7 Review: Corn Dogs & Broken Hearts

The Sandman: Gaiman on Fav Scene (For Now); Wanting More "Comics" Look

No More "Four Batmans" for Warner Bros. Discovery? DCU Roadmap "Close"

Dexter Lumis to Fight The Miz for WWE Contract on WWE Raw in 2 Weeks

Dark Season: Kate Winslet Joins Russell T. Davies' Audio Drama Sequel

Beleaguered Austin Theory Snaps on Dolph Ziggler on WWE Raw

Batman: The Brave and the Bold: DeMatteis on Show's 14th Anniversary

