Superman & Lois, James Gunn/DCU, Sandman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I'm only a man in a silly red sheet/Digging for kryptonite on this one-way street/Only a man in a funny red sheet/Looking for special things inside of me/Inside of.. the BCTV Daily Dispatch? With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Five for Fighting with "Superman (It's Not Easy)," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes DC Studios co-head James Gunn confirming that the DCU Slate is ready (and it involves him writing a Superman movie but doesn't involve Henry Cavill), The CW dropping two preview images for Superman & Lois Season 3, NBC's Saturday Night Live host Austin Butler getting an SNL reality check during his midweek sketch, WWE's Mandy Rose being released less than 24 hours after losing the NXT Women's Championship, Netflix's The Sandman eyeing other options than "binge dumping," and Warner Bros. Discovery revealing FAST plans for The Nevers, Westworld, and other pulled programs.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, James Gunn/DCU, The Sandman & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Amazon's Carnival Row, Netflix's Wednesday, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, Amazon's God of War, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Amazon's The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Hulu's How I Met Your Father, STARZ's Party Down, HBO's House of the Dragon & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, December 15, 2022:

Superman & Lois Season 3 Images Intro Michael Bishop's Jonathan Kent

James Gunn Writing Superman Film; Henry Cavill Out; DCU Slate Done

Saturday Night Live Cast, Austin Butler Read-Thru; "Kenan & Kelly" BTS

Criminal Minds: Evolution Episode 5 "Oedipus Wrecks" Images Released

AEW Dynamite: Full Lineup for Tonight's Special Winter is Coming Show

The Nevers, Westworld Going Third-Party? More HBO Max Shows Pulled?

Saraya Plays Coy on Sasha Banks Mystery Partner Rumors

Carnival Row Season 2: Amazon Shares Preview Images for Final Chapter

Superman & Lois Returning This March; Season 3 Overview Released

No "The Sandman" Season 2 Binge Dump? "Everything Is On The Table"

Wednesday: Netflix Executive "Optimistic" About Season 2 & More

Avatar: The Last Airbender "Something Like 'The Sandman'" & More

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Official Trailer: New Worlds, New Dangers

God of War: Rafe Judkins, Amazon & Sony Team on Live-Action Series

Mandy Rose Released By WWE Hours After Losing NXT Women's Title

Saturday Night Live Midweek Sketch: Austin Butler Gets a Reality Check

A Peanuts Production Cel Featuring Tennis Snoopy Has Hit Auction

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Trailer: Mike's World Is About To Change

Bid On An Ursula Production Cel From The Little Mermaid TV Series

The Lord Of The Rings: TROP Season 2 Episode Count, Directors Set

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Preview Images: The Gang's Back!

Party Down Team Returns This February: Teaser & First-Look Image

House of the Dragon: Ryan Condal on GRRM, "The Winds of Winter" Intel

Bruce Campbell on Wednesday Being Thing's "Evil Dead" Redemption Story

Bosch, Stargirl/Titans, McMahon, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.