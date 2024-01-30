Superman/Supergirl, Taylor Swift, CM Punk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, bctv daily dispatch, cm punk, dave chappelle, Night Court, peacemaker, snl, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, supergirl, superman, taylor swift, The West Wing, true detective

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman/Supergirl, SNL/Chappelle, The West Wing/Taylor Swift, Peacemaker, True Detective, and more!

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DC Studios' Superman & Supergirl, ABC's The Rookie, Keenspot's Toy/Kate Micucci, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, WWE/CM Punk, SNL/Dave Chappelle, NBC's Night Court, The West Wing/Taylor Swift, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Paramount's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Max's Peacemaker, Apple TV+'s Severance, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, Star Trek: Legacy, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 30, 2024:

Supergirl Isn't Replacing Superman in New DCU; "Dumb Rumors": Gunn

The Rookie Season 6 Teaser Previews This Wednesday's Official Trailer

Toy: Kate Micucci Adapting Murphy & Gandolpho's Keenspot Comics Series

Milly Alcock Has Been Cast As Supergirl In The New DC Universe

Interview with the Vampire S02 Teaser: Théâtre des Vampires Awaits!

WWE Raw Preview: Rumble Winners Speak, Titles on the Line, & More

CM Punk Tore Tricep at Royal Rumble, Needs Surgery [Update]

Some SNL Cast Members Not Happy with "Surprise Guest" Chappelle?

Night Court Season 2: John Larroquette Revisits His Klingon Days

The West Wing Solved Taylor Swift/Super Bowl Dilemma 22 Years Ago

Avatar: The Last Airbender Mini-Teaser Spotlights Waterbender Katara

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Anson Mount/Pike Hair Secret Revealed!

Peacemaker Season 2 Start "Not So Far Ahead"; Max "Trusted Partners"

Severance: Apple TV+, Ben Stiller Confirm Season 2 Production Underway

True Detective: Night Country E04 Preview: Into The Heart of Darkness

Night Court: Jessica St. Clair Talks Rauch, Larroquette, Malick & More

Star Trek: Legacy Will Happen "If Fans Want It": Michelle Hurd

