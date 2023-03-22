The Boys, Stranger Things, Trump, Disney & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, The Rookie, Gotham Knights, The Simpsons, Stranger Things, Harley Quinn, The Boys & more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Latto with "Lottery," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? Disney+'s Rivals, Peacock's The Day of the Jackal, The Walt Disney Company reportedly eyeing layoffs, The CW's Superman & Lois, ABC's The Rookie, The CW's Gotham Knights, FOX's The Simpsons, Kiefer Sutherland/24, USA Network's WWE NXT, NBC's Night Court, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, HBO Max's Harley Quinn, Donald Trump/late-night talk shows, Amazon's The Boys, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, HBO's The Last of Us, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Stranger Things 5, Trump, Disney Layoffs, Sweet Tooth, Superman & Lois, The Rookie & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 22, 2023:

Rivals: David Tennant, Danny Dyer Set for Disney+ Jilly Cooper Adapt

The Day of the Jackal: Eddie Redmayne to Star in Reboot TV Series

Disney Eyes "Multiple Rounds" of Layoffs, May Begin Next Week: Report

Gotham Knights Season 1 Previews: Court of Owls, Mutant Gang & More

Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Offers Insight Into S03E02 Moment

The Rookie Season 5 E18 Preview: Did He Say "Sergeant Tim Bradford"?!?

The Simpsons: "Weird Al" Yankovic Objectively Critiques S34 Couch Gag

24 Star Kiefer Sutherland Knows How He Would Revive The Franchise

WWE NXT Preview: It's Ilja Dragunov vs JD McDonagh – Again

Stranger Things 5 Writers Create Image We Can't Get Out of Our Heads

Night Court Season 1 "Ready or Knot" & "DA Club" Images Released

Harley Quinn as Red Bat in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series Season 4

Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo on His Series-Ending "Deep Fear"

Kimmel, Fallon & The Daily Show: Late-Night Loves Trump Arrest Talk

Roman Reigns Roasts Cody Rhodes for Leaving AEW on WWE Raw

The Boys: Karl Urban Goes Butcher in Twitter Warning to Toxic Fan

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Teaser Trailer Previews Gus's Dark Journey

Skeleton Crew: Daniels Confirm Directing "Star Wars" Series Episode

The Three-Body Problem Episode 29 Review: Slicing a Ship

The Last of Us: Troy Baker on Favorite Series Moments, Game References

