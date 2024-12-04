Posted in: TV | Tagged: dexter, newlitg
'Lil Dexter in the Daily LITG for the 4th of December, 2024
'Lil Dexter topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- ‘Lil Dexter leads traffic with Dexter: Original Sin sneak peek.
- Superman & Lois finale sparks speculation for Supergirl cameo.
- Rob Liefeld celebrates Frank Miller's impact on comics today.
- Comic book industry sees new Marvel and DC developments.
'Lil Dexter topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
'Lil Dexter and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 1 Overview, Image Released
- Superman & Lois Finale: Perfect Time for Benoist/Supergirl Appearance
- Rob Liefeld On The Importance Of Frank Miller's Work Right Now
- Frank Miller Draws Galactus For Marvel Comics
- Unsub: The DC Comics Name For Those With Superpowers Who Shouldn't
- The End Of X-Men: From The Ashes From Marvel Comics
- Superman & Lois: Tulloch Thanks "My Clark, My Superman" Hoechlin
- CMA Country Christmas: Your Viewing Guide to ABC's Big Holiday Event
- Superman & Lois Star Honors Arrowverse, Smallville in Heartfelt Post
- Who Thinks James Gordon Is Guilty Of Murder? Batman #155 Spoilers
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Marvel Comics & Kohei Horikoshi Swap Art For Final My Hero Academia
- Hank Howard Bad Idea Collection Includes Unseen Hero Trade Crossover
- Todd McFarlane To Write Spawn Solo Again In 2025 With Spawn #360
- Sunset Of The Sabertooth Graphic Novel Gets 125,000 Print Run
- Sean Murphy Afraid Of His Own Batman: Hush 2 Wraparound Cover Art
- Rachel Faturoti & Flo Woolley Sell Rights To Black Dolls Graphic Novel
- First Two Pages Of Saga #71, Delayed Until January 2025
- Diddy Dexter in the Daily LITG for the 3rd of December, 2024
LITG one year ago, Mystery Comic Shop
- A Mystery Retailer Talks About DC Comics, Discounts and Carrying On
- Reacher Season 2 Preview Kicks Off Prime Video December 2023 Trailer
- Doctor Who Star Beast Director Didn't Know About Prologue Till Airing
- Ivan Reis Quits DC Comics For Ghost Machine Exclusive
- My Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder
- Leaked Batman #140 Reveals Truth Behind Zur-En-Arrh (Spoiler)
- Marvel Maths Makes Miles Morales: Spider-Man #300 in March
- XGossip: Magik Gets Major X-Men Role Post-Krakoa With The Blue Moon
- McFarlane Toys Unveils New Batman #423 Statue with Autograph Option
- Bill Maher, "Anti-Woke Comedy" & Freedom of Speech Hypocrisy
- Melissa Flores & Alba Glez's Giant-Size Spider-Gwen For March
- Predator Vs Wolverine Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Amanda West Lewis & Abigail Rajunov's Izaak And The Doctor for 2025
- It's a Kind of Magik in The Daily LITG 3rd of December, 2023
LITG two years ago, Heading To Hoenn Pokemon Go Mega Raid
- Heading To Hoenn Mega Raid Day Is Happening Today In Pokemon GO
- Mega Blaziken Raid Guide For Pokemon GO: Heading To Hoenn
- Mega Swampert Raid Guide For Pokemon GO: Heading To Hoenn
- The Boys: New Metro Boomin Track Samples Homelander; Starr Responds
- The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan Keeps Promise, Offers Fans Answers
- Mega Sceptile Raid Guide For Pokemon GO: Heading To Hoenn
- Pokemon TCG Japan Releases High-Class Set VSTAR Universe
- The Flash Season 9 Filming Now at Halfway Point: Danielle Panabaker
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Teases Season 2; Dream/Death Deleted Scene
- Jason Aaron's Avengers Run Will Come To An End By April 2023
- Deborah Noyes & M Duffy Depict 1692 Salem in We Walked In Clouds
- Jamal Campbell's Work In Progress For Superman #1
- Xermanico's Art In Progress For Batman: One Bad Day: Clayface
- PrintWatch: Briar & Damn Them All Get Second Printings From Boom
- Kayla Coombs & HF Brownfield Sell 3 Volumes of Quinnelope to Oni Press
- Michelle Wong Sells Graphic Novel Terminal Hope at Auction for 2026
- Brian Gonsar & Keenan Gaybba Dracula's Brunch Club From Oni in 2025
- Night Court Sequel in The Daily LITG, 3rd of December 2022
LITG three years ago, Cobra Hacks GI Joe HasLab Skystriker
- GI Joe HasLab Skystriker Gets A Cobra Facelift In Final Push To Fund
- Is AEW Star Chris Jericho the BBC's Next Doctor Who?
- The Always Sunny Podcast: Our Sincerest Apologies to Joe Rogan Fans
- Marvel Legends Hawkeye Clint & Kate Figures Revealed For 2022
- A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
- Winter Soldier Sebastian Stan Teases Ed Brubaker's Reckless Movie
- Star Wars Force Unleashed Imperial Senate Guard Arrives from Hasbro
- Better Call Saul EP Calls Out "Gross" ABC/Alec Baldwin/Rust Interview
- Big Marvel Plans For Kingpin Start Alongside Next Episode Of Hawkeye
- Dropping Creator "Special Thanks" Credits From Hawkeye Episode Three
- LA Comic Con Attendees Get Free Stan Lee-Branded Face Masks
- Big Marvel Plans For Kingpin Start Alongside Next Episode Of Hawkeye
- Promise Collection 1949: Looks Like a Job for Superboy
- Destiny Of Magneto, Mister Sinister & Destiny In X-Men's Destiny Of X
- Spawn #324 Sees Antifa And Alt-Right As Angels And Demons…
- Things To Do in London In December If You Like Comics
- Now Whitney Leopard Creates Own Graphic Novel With Connie Hernandez
- Mike Lawrence Sells Lionharts Graphic Novels to Abrams/Amulet
- Rashad Doucet's Art Club Gets A Graphic Novel
- Eowulf Gets A Graphic Novel Spinoff From Nico Bravo by Mike Cavallaro
- Next Million-Selling Superhero Comic, Cat Kid: On Purpose, For April
- Always Sunny Vs Joe Rogan in The Daily LITG 3rd December 2021
LITG four years ago, Rick & Morty & Sabrina
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4: The Dark Lord Comes a Knocking
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- Copies of Today's Daredevil #25 Now Selling For Over $100
- "I Got Screwed" – Alex Ross On DC Comics and Kingdom Come
- Level Up: Complete Guide to Level 42 Requirements In Pokémon GO
- A Better Look At The Next Batman For DC Future State in 2021
- Meet Starfire's Gay Goth Daughter Mandy, in I Am Not Starfire YA OGN
- Black Widow Going To At Least #10 – Especially After That Cliffhanger
- Dave Bautista Claims Donald Trump Wore Diaper at WrestleMania Match
- These Are Your Grandfather's Comics Or At Least A Grandfather's Comics
- Daredevil #25 Gets Instant Second Printings – And New Variant For #26
- Luke Fox Gets a Batwing Omnibus – Big Comics From September 2021
- DC Future State Gets A Pretty Video Teaser Trailer
- Daredevil #25 Is The Status Quo Going Forward – But What About Thor?
- Mike Grell Crowdfunds Jon Sable, Freelance Omnibus Before New Comics
- Kaiju Score #1 From James Patrick and Rem Broo Gets A Second Printing
- Pillow Talk, a Professional Pillow Fighting Graphic Novel, For 2023
- PopCultivator Launches As Crowdfunded Fan-Owned Comic Book Studio
LITG five years ago, Scott Snyder was working with Doomsday Clock
And Funko was getting festive.
- Scott Snyder on Making Doomsday Clock Part of the DC Universe Again – "That's Our Job. That's What We're Trying To Do"
- Funko 12 Days of Christmas Bundle Coming on Cyber Monday
- "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Has Started Its Holiday Events
- "I Want to Make Batman Unnecessary" – Hasan Minhaj and Anand Giridharadas Take on Bruce Wayne in The Patriot Act
- "Watchmen": [SPOILER] Responds to Dr. Manhattan Revelation [VIDEO]
- The Latest "Stardew Valley" Update Comes With An End-Game Mystery
- "Rick and Morty" S04 "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty" Preview
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- DC Comics Keep Rafael Grampa's Cover on Dark Knight Returns Despite Chinese Protests
- Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips Launch "Pulp" in May 2020
LITG six years ago… Rocketeer Was No More
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Frank Reynolds: Style, Thinker (Video)
- Rocketeer Reborn Cancelled by IDW Before Publication, Will Not Be Resolicited (UPDATE)
- Hello, Wolverine. Goodbye, Wolverine. [X-ual Healing 11-28-18]
- Arrowverse "Elseworlds": Shipp's Flash Fails His Earth-90 (PREVIEW)
- 5 Actors Who Could Play Marvel Studios Hero Shang-Chi
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Rafael Albuquerque, Batman artist and co-creator of American Vampire.
- Bambos Georgiou, editor, writer, artist, inker, colourist, letterer for Marvel UK and co-founder of Aces Weekly.
- Michael McClain of M Studios Publishing
- Dennis Yee, penciller of Seadragon and Elvira: House Of Mystery
- Geoff Isherwood, artist on Silver Surfer, Conan the Barbarian, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange as well as creator of LINCOLN-16.
- Ashley Holt, creator of Bedbugs.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Dexter, Dexter, Dexter, Dexter, Dexter, Dexter, Dexter,