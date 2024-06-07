Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alien, Arcane, bctv daily dispatch, criminal, doctor who, gen v, Reacher, smiling friends, The Acolyte, the boys, Tomb raider, true detective, White Collar
The Boys, White Collar, Arcane, Lara Croft & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, White Collar, True Detective, The Acolyte, Gen V, Tomb Raider, Arcane, Criminal, Doctor Who & more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, White Collar, HBO's True Detective, Prime Video's Reacher, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Prime Video's Gen V, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Netflix's Terminator Zero, Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's Arcane, Paramount+'s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wheel of Fortune, Prime Video's Criminal, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AEW/WWE, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Prime Video's Countdown/Jensen Ackles, BBC's Doctor Who, FX's Alien, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Smiling Friends, White Collar, True Detective, Reacher, The Acolyte, Gen V, Terminator Zero, Tomb Raider, Arcane, Criminal, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Countdown/Jensen Ackles, Doctor Who, Alien & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 7, 2024:
The Boys S04 Poster Spotlights "Father of the Year" Homelander & Ryan
Smiling Friends Season 2 E06: Charlie Meets Pim's UFO Hunting Friends
White Collar Creator, Cast Confirm Reboot; Jeff Eastin Thanks "Suits"
True Detective: Issa López Teases "Completely Different" Season 5
Reacher: The Makeup Artist Who Makes Alan Ritchson's Tattoos Disappear
The Acolyte Star Rebecca Henderson on Vernestra Rwoh: Novels to Screen
Gen V: Eric Kripke on Andre's Fate, Hamish Linklater's Cipher & More
Sweet Tooth EPs on Creating "Storybook Dystopia" for Netflix & More
Terminator Zero: "Justified" Star Timothy Olyphant Cast in Killer Role
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Previewed in "Next on Netflix"
Stranger Things 5: Joe Keery on His Approach to Filming Final Season
Arcane Season 2 Highlighted in New "Next on Netflix" Animation Trailer
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer Drops This Friday
Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White Shares Emotional Tribute to Pat Sajak
Criminal: Healy, Selé Join Prime Video's Brubaker/Phillips Adapt
Always Sunny: Bryce Harper or Chase Utley? McElhenney Must Choose
AEW Dynamite Review: This is Not The Chadster's Wrestling
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2: New "The Book of Carol" Images
WWE, NHL Partner for Stanley Cup Championship Belts
Countdown: Jensen Ackles Attached to Star in Prime Video Thriller
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Set for September
Doctor Who S01E06 "Rogue" Preview: Nobody Puts Ruby in The Corner
Alien: Noah Hawley on FX Networks/Season 2, Ridley Scott Involvement
Suicide Squad ISEKAI Teaser Includes New Looks, Premiere Info & More
The Acolyte: Headland, Stenberg "Surprised" Opening Twist Didn't Leak
The Boys Season 4 Clip: Homelander Learns Butcher's Deadly Secret
Tony Khan Provides Updates on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter
Doctor Who: Surprise New "Tales of the TARDIS" Fuels Finale Theories
Doctor Who, Reacher, The Last of Us, Dexter & More BCTV Daily Dispatch
One Piece Seasons 2 & 3 in the Daily LITG, 6th June 2024
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.