Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alien, Arcane, bctv daily dispatch, criminal, doctor who, gen v, Reacher, smiling friends, The Acolyte, the boys, Tomb raider, true detective, White Collar

The Boys, White Collar, Arcane, Lara Croft & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, White Collar, True Detective, The Acolyte, Gen V, Tomb Raider, Arcane, Criminal, Doctor Who & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, White Collar, HBO's True Detective, Prime Video's Reacher, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Prime Video's Gen V, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Netflix's Terminator Zero, Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's Arcane, Paramount+'s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wheel of Fortune, Prime Video's Criminal, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AEW/WWE, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Prime Video's Countdown/Jensen Ackles, BBC's Doctor Who, FX's Alien, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Smiling Friends, White Collar, True Detective, Reacher, The Acolyte, Gen V, Terminator Zero, Tomb Raider, Arcane, Criminal, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Countdown/Jensen Ackles, Doctor Who, Alien & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 7, 2024:

The Boys S04 Poster Spotlights "Father of the Year" Homelander & Ryan

Smiling Friends Season 2 E06: Charlie Meets Pim's UFO Hunting Friends

White Collar Creator, Cast Confirm Reboot; Jeff Eastin Thanks "Suits"

True Detective: Issa López Teases "Completely Different" Season 5

Reacher: The Makeup Artist Who Makes Alan Ritchson's Tattoos Disappear

The Acolyte Star Rebecca Henderson on Vernestra Rwoh: Novels to Screen

Gen V: Eric Kripke on Andre's Fate, Hamish Linklater's Cipher & More

Sweet Tooth EPs on Creating "Storybook Dystopia" for Netflix & More

Terminator Zero: "Justified" Star Timothy Olyphant Cast in Killer Role

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Previewed in "Next on Netflix"

Stranger Things 5: Joe Keery on His Approach to Filming Final Season

Arcane Season 2 Highlighted in New "Next on Netflix" Animation Trailer

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer Drops This Friday

Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White Shares Emotional Tribute to Pat Sajak

Criminal: Healy, Selé Join Prime Video's Brubaker/Phillips Adapt

Always Sunny: Bryce Harper or Chase Utley? McElhenney Must Choose

AEW Dynamite Review: This is Not The Chadster's Wrestling

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2: New "The Book of Carol" Images

WWE, NHL Partner for Stanley Cup Championship Belts

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Attached to Star in Prime Video Thriller

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Set for September

Doctor Who S01E06 "Rogue" Preview: Nobody Puts Ruby in The Corner

Alien: Noah Hawley on FX Networks/Season 2, Ridley Scott Involvement

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Teaser Includes New Looks, Premiere Info & More

The Acolyte: Headland, Stenberg "Surprised" Opening Twist Didn't Leak

The Boys Season 4 Clip: Homelander Learns Butcher's Deadly Secret

Tony Khan Provides Updates on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Doctor Who: Surprise New "Tales of the TARDIS" Fuels Finale Theories

Doctor Who, Reacher, The Last of Us, Dexter & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

One Piece Seasons 2 & 3 in the Daily LITG, 6th June 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!