One Piece Seasons 2 & 3 in the Daily LITG, 6th June 2024

One Piece Seasons 2 & 3 getting shut down yesterday, topped traffic again at Bleeding Cool yesterday, even with all the X-Men #35 kerfuffle. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

One Piece Seasons 2 & 3 in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, What If The Bat-Cave… Had A Bat-Cave?

LITG two years ago, Nihilego in Pokémon GO in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

LITG three years ago – Jensen Ackles Shows Off His Boys

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago, a gathering of tribes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead got excited about Masticore, Doctor Who tweetalongs and Walking Dead messages. Here's the eleven top stories of the day.

LITG, five years ago

A happier, more halcyon time. Who'd have thought we'd look back on 2019 so fondly? Even if this was when Bleeding Cool first ran rumours that Vertigo was being closed and Walking Dead was coming to an end too…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.

Nick Pitarra, artist on The Red Wing, The Manhattan Projects, Leviathan

artist on The Red Wing, The Manhattan Projects, Leviathan Arlen Schumer , comic book historian

, comic book historian Charles Brownstein , director of the CBLDF

, director of the CBLDF Max Bertolini, artist on Universo Alfa, Nathan Never.

artist on Universo Alfa, Nathan Never. Tyrone Tony Reed Jr, author of With Great Power.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

