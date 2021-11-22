The Flash "Armageddon" Star Neal McDonough Really Enjoys Damien Darhk

Neal McDonough definitely has reasons to count his blessings being able to answer Hollywood's call, whether if it's tentpole franchises or indie projects across film and television. Just a few of his big noteworthy roles include Netflix's Altered Carbon, USA's Suits, The CW's The 100, FX's American Horror Story, and SYFY's Van Helsing. I'd be remiss to mention his Marvel Cinematic Universe recurring role as Dum Dum Dugan, which he's held since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, reprising the role for the Disney+ animated series What If… And of course, who can forget the Arrowverse's Damien Darhk? While promoting his latest indie action-thriller Apex, I spoke with the actor about what we can expect to see from his upcoming appearance in The CW's The Flash and why death never seems to be final.

"I'm back on 'The Flash' for a couple episodes," McDonough said. "So I think I've died three times. They keep bringing me back and killing me. I love Damien. I could play Damian for the rest of my life and be the happiest guy in the world. He's become so near and dear to me and to so many people. So many people love that character that I don't want to ever let anyone down. So I'm always going to be the most entertaining Damien that I can be for everybody and it's been such a joy to play him for six or seven years. I couldn't be luckier."

Darhk, aka Kenneth Bender, was a former member of the League of Assassins and once acquainted with Ra's al Ghul, which is how he's able to cheat death (water from the Lazarus Pit is always a huge help). Like his former best friend, Damien loves to play the long game in his schemes. Appearing on several Arrowverse shows in Arrow, The Flash, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, his most recent death stemmed from his need for redemption and making amends with his daughter and her friends.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 2 "Armageddon: Part 2": THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.