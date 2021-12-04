The Flash, Big Sky, Yellowstone & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 04 Dec 21

You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye/And I got that red lip classic thing that you like/And when we go crashing down, we come back every time/'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style/You got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt/And I got that good girl faith and a tight little skirt/And when we go crashing down, we come back every time

'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Taylor Swift for "Style" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes BBC's Doctor Who, The CW's The Flash & Batwoman, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, TNT's AEW Dynamite, ABC's Big Sky, HBO Max's Peacemaker, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and more. And then we wrap things up with reviews of Disney+'s Hawkeye, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, and Peacock's Saved by the Bell:

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, December 4, 2021:

AEW Rampage: Guevara vs. Nese Main Events Very Disrespectful Card

Doctor Who "Dream or Scream?" w/ Tia Kofi, Lawrence Chaney; DIY TARDIS

AEW Changes Winter is Coming Graphic to No Longer Say "Wangman"

Fear the Walking Dead S07 Preview: Alicia & Will's Fateful First Meet

Riverdale S06E05 "Rivervale" Finale: 100th Episode Looks Kinda Creepy

Would Triple H Ever Leave WWE To Start His Own Wrestling Company?

The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Shares Season 3 Orchestra Rehearsal Look

Big Sky S02E08 Preview: Jerrie Returns, Jinder Mahal Debuts & More

The Flash "Armageddon" Part 4: Reverse Flash to the Rescue? What?!

1883: Yellowstone Prequel Series Rustles Up Official Trailer

Batwoman Season 3 – Nick Creegan & Jared Leto: When Joker Meets Joker

Superman & Lois Director Amy Jo Johnson Confirms Episode 206 Wrap

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amazon Goes 4-For-4 with Season 4 Teasers

The Always Sunny Podcast Went Wild Card, B****es! Drops New Episode

SmackDown Preview 12/3: Brock Lesnar Returns Live On Fox Tonight!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Finale Exclusive: "No Going Back" Now

Peacemaker Official Trailer: He's a Grower & Not a Shower, People

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, including Disney+'s Hawkeye, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, and Peacock's Saved by the Bell:

Hawkeye Episode 3 Review: A Lovely Dance of the Sugar Plum Hawkeyes

Saved by the Bell Season 2 E05 Shows Off Series Potential: Review

Yellowstone S04E05 Under a Blanket of Red: Shakespeare on Horseback

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Taylor Swift – Style (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CmadmM5cOk)