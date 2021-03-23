This is shaping up to be a pretty good week for fans of The CW's The Flash. Behind the scenes, Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost) revealed that she's directing the seventh season's 14th episode- with a story by Jess Carson and teleplay by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza– that she says is a "big one." In front of the camera, "Central City Strong" finds Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash looking to turn the page as they enter the series' "Third Graphic Novel" stage by being more proactive than ever. Which is a good thing because Abra Kadabra's (David Dastmalchian) back, he's brought his Twilight hair, and he's not happy. And speaking of Panabaker, Caitlin is noticing something isn't quite right with Frost- and that's just the tip of the iceberg as we look at the following preview images for this week's episode.

Here's a look at the official promo and overview for this week's episode of The CW's The Flash, "Central City Strong":

The Flash Season 7, Episode 4 "Central City Strong": ABRA KADABRA RETURNS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) must deal with Abra Kadabra's (guest star David Dastmalchian) sudden return to Central City. The villain is back with a vengeance and a score to settle. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) deals with a tricky situation and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) suspects something is off with Frost. Iris (Candice Patton) is forced to look at a dark moment in her past. Jeff Byrd directed the episode with story by Kristen Kim and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert & Jeff Hersh.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.