The Flash Season 7 Preview: How Far Will Wells Go to Save Barry?

With The CW's The Flash speeding back to screens for a seventh season beginning Tuesday, March 2, viewers are getting a look at the opener "All's Wells That Ends Wells." And if you're wondering if Tom Cavanagh's Nash Wells will be playing a big role this episode, you're right- just maybe not in a way that's so great for Barry (Grant Gustin). Meanwhile, there's the matter of stopping Mirror Mistress aka Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor)- even as Iris (Candice Patton) begins learning more than she expected. And it looks like Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) in for more than she bargained for from Top aka Rosalind "Rosa' Dillon (Ashley Rickards)- thankfully, "Team Flash" has two familiar faces going full-time starting this season (more on that below). Here's a look at the preview images for the season-opener, followed by an episode overview and a look at two folks who viewers will be seeing much more of:

The Flash Season 7, Episode 1 "All's Wells That Ends Wells": SEASON PREMIERE – When an experiment to save Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode, written by Sam Chalsen and Lauren Certo.

Starting with the seventh season of The Flash, (nice talking about a season that might have a normal production schedule), Kayla Compton's (Making Moves, Mistresses) Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight's (The Shape of Water, Akilla's Escape) tech genius Chester P. Runk will be promoted to series regulars. An up-and-coming journalist, Allegra fell in with a bad crowd and was incarcerated at a young age. But since her release, she's refused to let her rocky start in life define her future. Now she helps Barry Allen as a new member of Team Flash, thanks to her metahuman ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. That is when she's not helping Iris chase down headlines for CCC Media.

McKnight's Runk is a scientific wonder who works out of his grandmother's cluttered garage. Not only can he design and build almost any gadget, but he does so without the expensive backing and resources of S.T.A.R. Labs. Chester is a "DIY" kinda guy, forsaking high-tech labs for junkyard finds and other folks' discarded tech to create his own one-of-a-kind gadgets that bend the laws of physics – and beyond. Fun-loving and a great dancer, Chester is a down-to-earth guy who lights up any room he enters. Oh, and boy is he obsessed with aliens, science fiction movies, and other pop culture interests – and don't forget Jitters coffee.