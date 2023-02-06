The Flash, Star Trek, SNL, Quantum Leap & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, The Flash, Star Trek: Lower Decks & Strange New Worlds, Loki, Doctor Who, Quantum Leap, and more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Robyn with "Dancing on My Own," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes NBC's Saturday Night Live team, Pedro Pascal & Coldplay combining their talents for the best SNL this season (so far), The CW's The Flash Showrunner Eric Wallace shutting down a series finale fan theory while teasing Stephen Amell's appearance, Paramount Mountain hosting the first real Star Trek crossover between "Lower Decks" and "Strange New Worlds," Disney+ sharing a couple more looks at the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki Season 2, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who EP teasing a very different TARDIS look, and Quantum Leap star Mason Alexander Park opening up about the importance of the trans story in this week's episode.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, Star Trek, SNL, Quantum Leap & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: HBO's The Last of Us, Peacock's Psych, The CW's Gotham Knights, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 6, 2023:

The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Be Available Early on HBO Max, On Demand

The Flash Season 9: Stephen Amell Return "Not Throwing Out" Arrow End

Psych Fans Trend #Psych4, Want Peacock to Green Light 4th Film

Saturday Night Live Posts "Daddy" Pascal & "Mommy" Paulson TikTok Vids

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Meet on Paramount Mountain

Gotham Knights Season 1 Ep. 1 Preview Images: Who Murdered Batman?

Loki Season 2 & More Included in Disney+ "Coming This Year" Teaser

The Flash Season 9 Episode 3 "Rogues of War" Overview Released & More

The Three-Body Problem Getting Season 2, Spinoff Storyline Miniseries

Doctor Who EP: New TARDIS Interior Is "Impossible, Logic-Defying"

Quantum Leap: Mason Alexander Park on S01E12 Trans Story Importance

The Flash Showrunner Puts to Rest Arrowverse Series Finale Fan Theory

Saturday Night Live with Pedro Pascal: This Is The Way To Do SNL Right

SNL, Pedro Pascal Reimagine Mario Kart In "The Last of Us" Mash-Up

Saturday Night Live: Sarah Paulson's "Mommy" & Pedro Pascal's "Daddy"

