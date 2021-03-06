The Great North Creators On Early-Renewal Freedom; S01E05 Previews

Not often do creators find early comfort in developing a series, but the Molyneux Sisters found it when their passion project, The Great North, received early renewal. Due to the recent ups and downs for the television industry when it has come to developing and producing a series during the pandemic, not everyone has felt secure in many current projects. FOX found a dream team in Lizzie Molyneux and Wendy Molyneux, sisters who had previously showcased a talent for comedy and adult animation with Bob's Burgers. Before the show had the opportunity to premiere, the duo received news that they were already granted a second season. Being given the space to sketch out characters and plot potential was a big part of what has made the process easier for Lizzie and Wendy.

There are similar points of travel for a story like the one in The Great North, evident in the family dynamic approach made by the creators. Personal outreach to indigenous communities in Alaska has become an apparent part of being given extended time to work out the series. Hopefully, more will come to be seen of that community that is so vital to Native Alaska in future episodes and that promised second season.

The Bob's Burgers touch is still very much a part of the series, not only thanks to similar animation styles but also to the people working and executive-producing the show like Loren Bouchard. Including the diversity of the region and setting of The Great North is a perfect step in the right direction for the Molyneux sisters. More will come from characters we've seen already like the relationship between Honeybee and her brother Jerry. Personally, I love the storytelling involving Honeybee's past and her journey to being with Wolf, so I'm looking forward to episodes involving her life. Let us know in the comments below what excites you most about the future of the series- and here's a preview for this Sunday's episode, "Curl Interrupted Adventure":

The Great North Season 1, Episode 5 "Curl Interrupted Adventure": Beef enlists Judy to help coach his adult curling team. Meanwhile, Wolf tries to turn the family fishing boat into a sunset cruise for lovers. Directed by Joel Moser and written by Matt Lawton.