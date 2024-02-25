The Orville, Orphan Black, Superman, Buffy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: american psycho, bctv daily dispatch, buffy the vampire slayer, Grotesquerie, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, orphan black, peacemaker, rick and morty, superman & lois, superman legacy, The Orville, The Walking Dead

Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/American Psycho, FX's Grotesquerie, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, The Orville/Rick and Morty, FX's Shōgun, AEW/WWE, AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, Ryan Hansen, Apple TV+'s Foundation, The CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's Fallout, CBS's Ghosts, Max's Peacemaker, Star Trek/Riker, Buffy/AI, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 25, 2024:

SNL: Shane Gillis Talks Controversy, Seems Rattled in Messy Monologue

Superman: Legacy: Brosnahan on Table Read; "Blown Away" By Supersuit

Always Sunny: McElhenney Agrees: Howerton for American Psycho Remake

Grotesquerie: Ryan Murphy, FX Horror Drama Will Be Half Hour: Vance

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 1 "Years" Images Released

The Orville: Time for Seth MacFarlane to Go "Rick and Morty" Route?

Shōgun: Anna Sawai on FX Limited Series' Attention to Detail & More

AEW Collision Preview: How Bryan Danielson Disrespects WWE History

Orphan Black: Echoes: Krysten Ritter's Lucy Begins Learning The Truth

Ryan Hansen Talks Party Down, Veronica Mars, Rick and Morty & More

AEW Rampage: How Tony Khan Tried to Ruin WWE Elimination Chamber

Foundation: David S. Goyer Done as Showrunner Over Budget: Report

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast on Rick & Michonne's Return

WWE Elimination Chamber Decimates AEW, Leaves Tony Khan in the Mud

Superman & Lois Star Tulloch Shares "Family Photo" From Season 4 Set

Fallout Cast Talks Series/Video Game Authenticity, Prepping for Roles

Ghosts Season 3 Ep. 3 Sneak Preview: Jay Flies Solo for Family Reunion

Peacemaker: John Cena Got His Season 2 Message Across to James Gunn

Star Trek: Alaskan Trekkies Want Riker Honored Same as Janeway & Kirk

Buffy: Soulless AI TV Sequel Pitch Is Scary For All The Wrong Reasons

