The Orville, Orphan Black, Superman, Buffy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/American Psycho, FX's Grotesquerie, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, The Orville/Rick and Morty, FX's Shōgun, AEW/WWE, AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, Ryan Hansen, Apple TV+'s Foundation, The CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's Fallout, CBS's Ghosts, Max's Peacemaker, Star Trek/Riker, Buffy/AI, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 25, 2024:
SNL: Shane Gillis Talks Controversy, Seems Rattled in Messy Monologue
Superman: Legacy: Brosnahan on Table Read; "Blown Away" By Supersuit
Always Sunny: McElhenney Agrees: Howerton for American Psycho Remake
Grotesquerie: Ryan Murphy, FX Horror Drama Will Be Half Hour: Vance
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 1 "Years" Images Released
The Orville: Time for Seth MacFarlane to Go "Rick and Morty" Route?
Shōgun: Anna Sawai on FX Limited Series' Attention to Detail & More
AEW Collision Preview: How Bryan Danielson Disrespects WWE History
Orphan Black: Echoes: Krysten Ritter's Lucy Begins Learning The Truth
Ryan Hansen Talks Party Down, Veronica Mars, Rick and Morty & More
AEW Rampage: How Tony Khan Tried to Ruin WWE Elimination Chamber
Foundation: David S. Goyer Done as Showrunner Over Budget: Report
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast on Rick & Michonne's Return
WWE Elimination Chamber Decimates AEW, Leaves Tony Khan in the Mud
Superman & Lois Star Tulloch Shares "Family Photo" From Season 4 Set
Fallout Cast Talks Series/Video Game Authenticity, Prepping for Roles
Ghosts Season 3 Ep. 3 Sneak Preview: Jay Flies Solo for Family Reunion
Peacemaker: John Cena Got His Season 2 Message Across to James Gunn
Star Trek: Alaskan Trekkies Want Riker Honored Same as Janeway & Kirk
Buffy: Soulless AI TV Sequel Pitch Is Scary For All The Wrong Reasons
Superman: Legacy, The Boys, Grotesquerie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
