Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, cm punk, dcu, doctor who, Fallout, fox news, james gunn, saturday night live, stranger things 5, the boys, The Orville

The Orville, Fallout, Hannity, SNL, DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Orville, FOX "News" Sean Hannity, SNL, Stranger Things 5, Fallout, James Gunn/DCU, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Here's a look at Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

We're looking at Lifetime, Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, CM Punk, FOX "News" Host Sean Hannity, Prime Video's The Boys: Mexico, and NBC's Saturday Night Live!

In addition, we have Disney+'s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, FX's Alien, Prime Video's Fallout, and Netflix's The Crown!

And don't forget James Gunn/DCU, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Star Trek/Hallmark Channel, BBC's Doctor Who, HBO's The Last of Us, Star Trek: Khan: Ceti Alpha V & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Lifetime, Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, CM Punk, FOX "News" Host Sean Hannity, Prime Video's The Boys: Mexico, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, FX's Alien, Prime Video's Fallout, Netflix's The Crown, James Gunn/DCU, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Star Trek/Hallmark Channel, BBC's Doctor Who, HBO's The Last of Us, Star Trek: Khan: Ceti Alpha V & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Orville, CM Punk, FOX "News" Sean Hannity, The Boys: Mexico, Saturday Night Live, Stranger Things 5, Fallout, James Gunn/DCU, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 29, 2023:

Lifetime's First Sex Scene In Christmas Film "Pushes Limits" Says Star

The Orville: Was Adrianne Palicki's Update Good News or Bad News?

Report: Bryan Danielson Led Committee to Fire CM Punk from AEW

FOX "News" Host Sean Hannity Just Said Something – We Agree With?!?

The Boys: Mexico: EPs Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal Eyeing Spinoff

Saturday Night Live Posts Season 49 Cast Image, Photo Shoot BTS Look

Agatha, Ralph/Pietro Deleted Scenes, WandaVision Gag Reel Released

Stranger Things 5: Ross Duffer in Atlanta (What's With The Binder?)

Alien: "Fargo" Star David Rysdahl Joins Noah Hawley, FX Series

Fallout Preview Images; Series Confirmed "Canon"; Vault Boy Backstory

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Images: Netflix Previews Final Episodes

CM Punk Drops Killer Pipe Bomb in WWE Raw Return; AEW Dead

Saturday Night Live Welcomes New "Five-Timer" Emma Stone, Noah Kahan

James Gunn Offers DC Studios/DCU Reminder: No Scripts, No Casting

The Mandalorian: Emily Swallow Addresses Armorer Fan Theory Twist

Star Trek: Picardo Praises Frakes for Hallmark Film, Not His Co-Star

BBC Paid Pat Mills & Dave Gibbons For Doctor Who, Panini Did Not

Doctor Who: Disney Deal Changes Writers' Payments to Upfront Fees

The Last of Us, Ghosts UK, CM Punk, Alien & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Khan: Ceti Alpha V in The Daily LITG, 28th of November 2023

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!