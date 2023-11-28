The Last of Us, Ghosts UK, CM Punk, Alien & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alien, bctv daily dispatch, cm punk, doctor who, ghosts, halo, rick and morty, star trek: discovery, the last of us, thirty seconds to mars, Wheel of Fortune, wwe

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Christmas at Graceland, BBC's Ghosts, BBC's Doctor Who, Thirty Seconds to Mars/Wheel of Fortune, Hallmark's Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, CM Punk/WWE Raw, FX's Alien, Paramount+'s Frasier, Disney+'s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, HBO's The Last of Us, SAG-AFTRA, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+'s Halo, Trevor Noah, Netflix's The Brothers Sun, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 28, 2023:

Looney Tunes NOT Leaving Max in December: "Was Included In Error"

Christmas at Graceland: NBC Previews Wednesday Night Holiday Special

Ghosts: BBC Releases Christmas Special Preview Image, Finale Overview

Doctor Who: BBC Releases Christmas Day Special Images, Brief Overview

Thirty Seconds to Mars/Wheel of Fortune Crossover Is Life (VIDEO)

Lacey Chabert, Hallmark Team Up for "Celebrations" Unscripted Series

WWE Raw Preview: Welcome Back CM Punk, The Chadster's Hero

Alien: Timothy Olyphant Joins Noah Hawley, FX Series in Major Role

Frasier Season 1 Episode 9 "The Fix Is In" Images: Freddy the Fixer?

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Featurette Previews "WandaVision" Spinoff

Doctor Who: Pat Mills, Dave Gibbons Post Thoughts on "The Star Beast"

The Last of Us S02 May Include "Element" from Part II Deleted Scenes

SAG-AFTRA General Counsel on AI Issues; Voting Ends December 5th

Rick and Morty Team on Summer/Morty Dynamic; S07E08: Water-T Returns

Star Trek: Discovery Final Season, Halo Season 2 Get CCXP Spotlight

Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, New Spotify Podcast Differences

The Brothers Sun Teaser: Michelle Yeoh Has a Particular Set of Skills

DC Studios, Doctor Who, Disney Holiday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

James S.A. Corey's Mercy Of Gods- The Daily LITG, 26th November, 2023

