The Snoopy Show Trailer Flies Like a Beagle on AppleTV+

Fans of the Peanuts franchise can rejoice as AppleTV+ unveiled their latest trailer for The Snoopy Show. Based on the comic strip by Charles M. Shultz, the latest animated adventures allow viewers to fly like a beagle…to the sea and let his imaginative spirit carry him until he's free. The series comes courtesy of Peanuts and WildBrain, which concentrates on Charlie Brown's dog Snoopy from his puppy days into adulthood where he later befriends his much smaller counterpart and best friend, Woodstock.

The trailer teases Snoopy's various personas like Joe Cool, Masked Marvel, and his World War I Flying Ace. We'll also see a smattering of other Peanuts favorites from Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Sally, Marcy, Franklin, and Schroder. The new series will consist of three, seven-minute cartoons based on the strip, according to Deadline Hollywood. The Snoopy Show is one of several exclusive projects from the Peanuts franchise that also includes Emmy Award-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 and nominated Snoopy in Space.

The Snoopy Show comes courtesy of director Rob Boutilier and writers Miles Smith, Laurie Elliot, and Craig Brown. Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, and Mike Evestaff serve as executive producers. Charles Shultz created the original strip in 1950 and continued until his death in 2000. By the time he produced his final strip, Peanuts ran in over 2,600 newspapers with a readership of around 255 million across 75 countries and translated into 21 languages. The franchise spawned several animated adaptations across film and television from Lee Mendelson and Bill Melendez. Just as iconic as the strip became as was its theme "Linus and Lucy", originally composed by Vince Guaraldi on piano. The Snoopy Show streams on February 5 on AppleTV+.