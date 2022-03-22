Tony Khan's First ROH Show Will Compete With WrestleMania

When Tony Khan shocked the wrestling world earlier this month and announced he's bought Ring of Honor, The Chadster knew he had nothing but ulterior motives. A lot of people, people who aren't as loyal to WWE as The Chadster is, actually believed that Tony Khan just wanted to get the video rights to All In and some early footage of current AEW stars, but The Chadster knew better. This is a man who has spent the last two years personally targeting The Chadster with his booking of AEW, tormenting The Chadster so badly as to make The Chadster sexually impotent, which means Tony Khan is okay with bringing people's families into this thing. So The Chadster was not the least bit surprised to learn that Tony Khan plans to use his purchase of Ring of Honor to compete with WWE during what should be their biggest event of the year: WrestleMania. Auugh man! So unfair!!!

Supercard of Honor, the first Ring of Honor show since the company shut down late last year and since Tony Khan announced his purchase of the company on the March 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite, will take place on Friday, April 1st. Yes, that's the same weekend as WrestleMania. Even worse, Supercard of Honor is taking place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas, which is the same area where WrestleMania is taking place! The Chadster finds this to be just so disrespectful to WWE. This should be WWE's weekend to shine. Why is Tony Khan trying to overshadow WWE and bully them during WrestleMania?!

The Chadster is so cheesed off by Tony Khan's disrespect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it, but The Chadster also takes his role as an unbiased wrestling journalist very seriously, so The Chadster will share this info from the press release for you:

Supercard of Honor will be available for purchase for $29.99 on FITE and on PPV.com, as well as via InDemand Cable and Satellite providers. In addition, the event will be streamed for HonorClub members. Supercard of Honor starts at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET). The special pre-show on YouTube starts at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET). The current lineup for Supercard of Honor includes:

* ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes vs. FTR

* Alex Zayne vs. Swerve Strickland

* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty Of note, more than 40 members of the All Elite Wrestling roster have appeared in Ring of Honor during their careers. The promotion launched the careers of numerous AEW superstars, including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page, Dr. Britt Baker and Adam Cole. Additional members of the AEW roster have made their mark in ROH, including the late Brodie Lee, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, ReDragon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly), Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent? Beretta), The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy), Jay Lethal, Lee Moriarty, Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, Mercedes Martinez, Serena Deeb, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Keith Lee, Eddie Kingston, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, QT Marshall, Danhausen, Lance Archer, Griff Garrison, Thunder Rosa, Wheeler Yuta, Luchasaurus, Orange Cassidy, Ethan Page, Austin Gunn, PAC, Kip Sabian, Jon Moxley, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Brody King, Colt Cabana, Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer and Sonjay Dutt.