Tragedy Strikes as AEW Dynamite Beats WWE Raw in Wrestling Ratings

There was no joy in Chadville this week, as WWE struck out and lost to AEW Dynamite in the key demo ratings for the first time ever. The Chadster is in shambles. It isn't lost on The Chadster that this tragedy occurred during the anniversary week of 9/11. Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – Wrestling Ratings for Week 34 of 2021

Folks, The Chadster is absolutely beside himself right now. Tony Khan has already ruined The Chadster's life with All Out, but if The Chadster wasn't rendered permanently sexually impotent before, he definitely has been now. Yes, it's true. AEW Dynamite defeated AEW Raw in the ratings.

The ratings are in on Showbuzz Daily, and due to the Labor Day holiday, both Tuesday and Wednesday's ratings came out today. Adding to The Chadster's misery, The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT took a big drop this week, coming in 31st place in the ratings with 601,000 viewers and a .14 in 18-49.

But when it comes to Wednesday, was in first place for the night on cable, drawing 1.319 million viewers and scoring a .52 in the 18-49 demo. As you may recall, WWE Raw came in second place with a .52 in 18-49 on Monday. But things get even worse. According to Brandon Thurston, Dynamite actually scored a .53 when rounded up, edging out Raw. Augghh!

The Chadster is holding out hope that maybe Thurston is wrong and the Mitches at Showbuzz Daily are correct, but even if so, that would mean Dynamite tied Raw, which is still the worst thing to ever happen to The Chadster in his entire life. Unfortunately though, Dave Meltzer points out that, regardless of the rounding, Dynamite had more viewers in 18-49:

Last night's AEW show did 681,000 same day in 18-49. Raw on Monday did 678,000. That is also not even close to the most impressive stats of the week. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster really hopes this has all been worth it for you, Tony Khan. You've destroyed The Chadster's life, and for what? For what?! The only thing The Chadster can do now is DEMAND A RECOUNT! Fellow true wrestling fans, we MUST stop Neilsen from certifying the ratings! It's time to march on the Neilsen building and save our country! Who's with The Chadster?

No one?! Really! Dang all of you!

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard

Here are the numbers for the most recent episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage:

Impact Wrestling: 126,000 viewers with a .04 in 18-49

viewers with a .04 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,220,000 viewers with a .62 in 18-49

viewers with a .62 in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 696,000 viewers with a .30 in 18-49

WWE Raw: 1,849,000 viewers with a .62 in 18-49

viewers with a .62 in 18-49 WWE NXT: 601,000 viewers with a .14 in 18-49

viewers with a .14 in 18-49 AEW Dynamite: 1,319,000 viewers with a .52/.53 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.