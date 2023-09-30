Gen V, X-Men '97, Loki, Heels, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, gen v, heels, loki, our flag means death, rick and morty, Star Trek Picard, stranger things, X-Men '97

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Loki, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, Prime Video's Gen V, TBS' AEW Rampage, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, STARZ's Heels, Max's Our Flag Means Death, Netflix DVDs, Max's House of Halloween, Netflix's Hot Wheels: Let's Race, David McCallum/NCIS, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 30, 2023:

Loki Season 2 Featurette Introduces Ke Huy Quan's O.B. (VIDEO)

Patrick Stewart on Original "Picard" Ending & Why It Wasn't Filmed

Only Murders In The Building S03E09 Review: The Besties Are Back

Gen V: Who Needs Elon Musk's X When You Can Have Vought's V?

AEW Rampage Preview: Countdown to WrestleNightmare

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 E03 Trailer: Evil Hits Home

Yellowjackets, Criminal Minds & More Writers' Rooms Return Next Week?

Stranger Things Writers' New Pre-Vis: Steve & "Encino Man" Jonathan?

Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration Set for BBC Radio 2 in October

X-Men '97: Report Reaffirms Animated Series' Early 2024 Release Window

Rick and Morty Writer Credits This Person For Keeping Series Going

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Offers Different Take on Fantasy Sagas

Heels Seeking New Home; Stephen Amell/SAG-AFTRA Comments: Showrunner

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Clip: Izzy's Unhealthy Relationship

Netflix Final DVD Mailing Marks End of Pop Culture Era After 25 Years

House of Halloween: Max Unleashes Spotlight Page, Curated Collection

Hot Wheels: Let's Race: Mattel Series Sets Spring 2024 Netflix Debut

David McCallum: NCIS Cast & Friends Pay Tribute to Late Actor

Spy x Family Season 2 Trailer: Crunchyroll's Favorite Family Returns

