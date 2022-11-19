Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I don't want to live on charity/Pleasure's real or is it fantasy?/Reel-to-reel is living rarity/People stop and stare at me/We just walk on by – we just keep on dreaming…/Dreaming, dreaming is free/Dreaming, dreaming is free… even for the BCTV Daily Dispatch!" With respect to Blondie for "Dreaming" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes BBC's Doctor Who introducing Millie Gibson as Ncuti Gatwa's new companion Ruby Sunday; James Gunn talking Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special "mix," Kevin Bacon, and that Silver Surfer rumor; Adult Swim's Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland teasing Rick & Dr. Wong's session, Netflix's Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick discussing a possible MCU appearance, and ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie releasing episode overviews for its two-episode December 4th return.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: MST3K Turkey Day Marathon, FOX's Family Guy, AMC's The Walking Dead, Netflix's Murderville, Disney+'s Percy Jackson, WWE/AEW, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, The CW's The Winchesters, Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, November 19, 2022:

MST3K Turkey Day Marathon Schedule; A Message from Day & Hanson

The Rookie Sets 2-Episode December Return; S05E08, S05E09 Overviews

Family Guy: MacFarlane, Showrunners Discuss Show's Edge, Disney & More

The Walking Dead: Judith Grimes Sharing Her Journey Is A Heartbreaker

Who Killed Santa? Netflix's Murderville Takes On A Special Case

Percy Jackson: Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson Join Disney+ Series Cast

Doctor Who: Check Out Millie Gibson Making a TARDIS-Exiting Debut

WWE SmackDown: Will Sami Zayn Lay The Ucey Down on Butch Tonight?

Rick and Morty Season 6: Justin Roiland on "Rick Prime," Rick/Dr. Wong

AEW Rampage Preview: Just One More Day Until Full Gear

Doctor Who: BBC Introduces Millie Gibson as Companion Ruby Sunday

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Eps. 1 & 2 Overviews Released

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special BTS; James Gunn/Kevin Bacon

Yellowstone Season 5 Ep. 3 Preview: Beth's Unfinished Business & More

Criminal Minds: Evolution Featurette Reintroduces The BAU Team

Iron Fist Star Jessica Henwick Says Colleen Wing "Was Ready To Fist"

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has "Mix," No Silver Surfer

The Winchesters Composer Looks to Expand Music Legacy of Supernatural

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 6 "Kill Denji" Review: The Madness Seeps In

Doctor Who Companion Reveal Set for BBC's Children in Need; Our Guess

Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Silk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

