Wednesday, Star Trek, McMahon, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wednesday, Star Trek: Voyager, Dwayne Johnson, Vince McMahon, Night Court, Arrow/The Flash, and tons more!

with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Don Henley with "All She Wants To Do Is Dance," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Netflix's Wednesday star Jenna Ortega responding to "surreal" Season 2 news, Star Trek: Voyager & Supernatural star Kim Rhodes discussing being told she was the "wrong physical type" for Enterprise, Dwayne Johnson definitely not referencing "Black Adam"/DC Studios in a recent video, Vince McMahon manipulating the system to return to the WWE, NBC's Night Court star Melissa Rauch sharing on her first scene with John Larroquette, and Stephen Amell posting a video discussing his return as Arrow hero Oliver Queen/Green Arrow for the final season of The CW's The Flash.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AEW/WWE, Crunchyroll's NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, Apple TV+'s Servant, HBO's The Last of Us, Crunchyroll's Trigun Stampede, ABC's The Rookie, BBC's Doctor Who, HBO Max's The Penguin, Crunchyroll's Tomo-Chan is a Girl!, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, January 7, 2023:

Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Posts on "Surreal" Season 2 Announcement

Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares First Scene with John Larroquette

AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts Preview: Tony Khan's Victory Lap

The Flash/Arrow Video: Amell "Honored" (Now Stop Asking Him Questions)

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Anime Adapts Game, Premieres January 7th

Yellowjackets: Maines, Arnaud, Sondaya Cast in S02 Recurring Roles

WWE SmackDown Preview: Blah, Blah, Blah… Vince McMahon Is Back

Wolf Pack Teaser: Get to Know Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kristin Ramsey

Servant: M. Night Shyamalan Series Releases Final Season Poster

The Last of Us: Gabriel Luna on Adding More to Tommy for HBO Series

Trigun Stampede: The Space Western Reboot That Brings Back the 90s

Dwayne Johnson Appears To Address Failed DC Powerplay: "Guts To Fail"

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 12: Tim & Lucy Consider Careers, Relationship

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton Series Gets Season 2 Green Light

Doctor Who: RTD Will Protect Show's Britishness from Disney Influence

WWE Confirms Vince McMahon Return as 2 Board Members Resign

The Penguin: Colin Farrell Offers Filming Update, Praises Makeup Work

WWE SEC Filing Details Vince McMahon's Power Grab

Night Court Sneak Preview Sees Dan Learning Why Abby's In Town

Star Trek: Rhodes Told She Was "Wrong Physical Type" for Enterprise

Tomo-Chan is a Girl! Proves Awkward Bid Anime Teen Romantic Comedy

