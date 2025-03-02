Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

WWE Elimination Chamber, BRIT Awards 2025 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Elimination Chamber, BRIT Awards: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter; Doctor Who, SNL, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE Elimination Chamber, BRIT Awards 2025: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter; BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, NBC's SNL, Crunchyroll's Trapezium, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Michael Rosenbaum & Gene Hackman, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 2, 2025:

SNL: Mike Myers' Elon Musk Interrupts Day's Zelenskyy, Johnson's Trump

John Cena Turns Heel After Winning Elimination Chamber Match

Kevin Owens Triumphs at Elimination Chamber as Randy Orton Returns

Stratus and Stratton Dominate AEW at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber: U.S. Anthem Treated Like a Heel by Toronto

Belair Conquers Elimination Chamber as Jade Cargill Attacks Naomi

BRIT Awards 2025: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter Win Big

Doctor Who: Disney+ Shares Some Good News on How Show Is Doing

SNL 50: Shane Gillis Has a Chance to Prove If Lorne Michaels Was Right

Trapezium Trailer: Pop Idol Anime Now Streaming Only on Crunchyroll

The Righteous Gemstones Final Season Previewed in Max's March Trailer

WWE Elimination Chamber Preview: Tony Khan WISHES He Could Book This

The Mandalorian: Mercedes Mone Still Holding Out Hope for Koska Return

Smallville: Michael Rosenbaum Pays Special Tribute to Gene Hackman

Doctor Who: Maybe It's Time to Stop Wallowing in Negative Rumours?

