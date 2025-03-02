Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
WWE Elimination Chamber, BRIT Awards 2025 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Elimination Chamber, BRIT Awards: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter; Doctor Who, SNL, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE Elimination Chamber, BRIT Awards 2025: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter; BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, NBC's SNL, Crunchyroll's Trapezium, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Michael Rosenbaum & Gene Hackman, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Elimination Chamber, BRIT Awards 2025: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter; Doctor Who, SNL, The Righteous Gemstones, The Mandalorian, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 2, 2025:
SNL: Mike Myers' Elon Musk Interrupts Day's Zelenskyy, Johnson's Trump
John Cena Turns Heel After Winning Elimination Chamber Match
Kevin Owens Triumphs at Elimination Chamber as Randy Orton Returns
Stratus and Stratton Dominate AEW at WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Elimination Chamber: U.S. Anthem Treated Like a Heel by Toronto
Belair Conquers Elimination Chamber as Jade Cargill Attacks Naomi
BRIT Awards 2025: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter Win Big
Doctor Who: Disney+ Shares Some Good News on How Show Is Doing
SNL 50: Shane Gillis Has a Chance to Prove If Lorne Michaels Was Right
Trapezium Trailer: Pop Idol Anime Now Streaming Only on Crunchyroll
The Righteous Gemstones Final Season Previewed in Max's March Trailer
WWE Elimination Chamber Preview: Tony Khan WISHES He Could Book This
The Mandalorian: Mercedes Mone Still Holding Out Hope for Koska Return
Smallville: Michael Rosenbaum Pays Special Tribute to Gene Hackman
Doctor Who: Maybe It's Time to Stop Wallowing in Negative Rumours?
Superman, Daredevil vs. Bullseye, 1923 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Buffy on Dawn in The Daily LITG, 1st March, 2025
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!