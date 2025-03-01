Posted in: TV | Tagged: buffy, newlitg

Sarah Michelle Gellar quoting Buffy to honour Michelle Trachtenberg was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Sarah Michelle Gellar quotes Buffy to honour Michelle Trachtenberg and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… The Lateness of JSA

LITG two years ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg

LITG three years ago, Paramount Mountain

LITG four years ago, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Joss Whedon

LITG five years ago – Joe Hill never heard back from Marvel

And people were already making Dan DiDio jokes.

LITG six years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle

And Brian Hibbs could see falling sales.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tamra Bonvillain , colourist on Moon Girl, Wayward, Once & Future, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman Doom Patrol. Cruch & Lobo, C-Men, Avengers and more.

, colourist on Moon Girl, Wayward, Once & Future, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman Doom Patrol. Cruch & Lobo, C-Men, Avengers and more. Aurelio Mazzara, artist on Kung Fu Panda, Starcadia Quest, Quincredible

artist on Kung Fu Panda, Starcadia Quest, Quincredible Joyce Brabner, political comic book creator and publisher.

political comic book creator and publisher. Scott Weinstein, artist on The Perhapanauts

artist on The Perhapanauts Tom Orzechowski, Spawn letterer/writer/editor.

Spawn letterer/writer/editor. Matthew Dow Smith, comic book writer

