WWE Raw: AEW's Negativity to Blame for a Fan Attacking Seth Rollins?

The Chadster can tolerate a lot of things, but one thing The Chadster cannot tolerate is negativity. The Chadster believes that it's important to always stay positive, which is why The Chadster hates AEW and Tony Khan so much for ruining The Chadster's life by beating WWE in the ratings. Auuughh man! It's so unfair! But even worse than beating WWE in the ratings and making The Chadster sexually impotent, AEW creates an aura of negativity that permeates the wrestling business.

For years, ever since WWE rightfully put WCW out of business and claimed victory in the Monday Night Wars, WWE has been the only major game in town when it comes to pro wrestling in the United States. No matter what WWE did, fans had no choice but to accept it because there was no truly viable alternative. What, were they going to watch TNA instead? Ha ha ha! Don't make The Chadster laugh. No, seriously, don't make The Chadster laugh. The Chadster has a medical condition and he pees himself a little bit whenever he laughs too hard, and then The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, makes fun of The Chadster when she has to watch his underwear, and believe The Chadster when he tells you this, that does not help with The Chadster's sexual impotence.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Seth Rollins stomps out Finn Bálor: Raw, Nov. 22, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47MGxjnEA_k)

But all of that changed when Tony Khan disrespectfully formed AEW and, worse, made it a viable competitor to WWE. Now people can tune out of WWE and into AEW, and that has created a very hostile attitude in wrestling fandom, a senseless division between people who all love wrestling and should be able to get along. Why can't we all just let each other like what we like, get along, and learn to love each other? The Chadster hates all those stupid AEW fans for not getting along with everyone.

And alongside that negativity that is 100% AEW's fault, now fans are literally attacking Seth Rollins on WWE Raw. It's true that The Chadster has no proof that the person who attacked Seth Rollins was an AEW fan, but it doesn't really matter anyway. The fact is that AEW should apologize for that incident, and Tony Khan should additionally apologize for everything he's done to The Chadster, including rendering The Chadster unable to perform sexually with The Chadster's wife. It would be the right thing to do, which is why The Chadster doesn't expect Tony Khan to apologize at all. And that will just prove The Chadster's point.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe