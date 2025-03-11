Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Crushes It at MSG While Tony Khan Cries

The Chadster reviews a PERFECT WWE Raw from MSG while Tony Khan continues his obsession by invading The Chadster's dreams with steel cages and Smash Mouth! 😤🔥

Last night's WWE Raw from Madison Square Garden was absolute perfection, which is exactly what The Chadster expects from the greatest wrestling company in the world! 🙌🏻 Unlike a certain Jacksonville-based "wrestling" promotion that shall remain unnamed (it's AEW), WWE Raw actually knows how to deliver a proper wrestling show that respects the business. 🏆💼

Jey Uso kicked off the night with a match against Grayson Waller (with Austin Theory at ringside). The Chadster thought this was such a well-structured match with Jey overcoming the odds and hitting a spear for the win. 😍 This is how you build a singles star properly! After the match, Gunther came out to choke Jey out, furthering their storyline in a way that makes sense – something Tony Khan wouldn't understand if it was written on a whiteboard right in front of his face. 🙄📝

The video package highlighting the CM Punk vs Seth Rollins feud was absolutely incredible. WWE knows how to build anticipation for matches, unlike AEW which just throws random matches together hoping something sticks. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Logan Paul came out to massive heat 🔥 and had a confrontation with AJ Styles and comedian Andrew Schultz, who was in the crowd because celebrities love WWE, which is why it's such a shame Leslie Jones was at AEW Revolution last weekend. She probably bought the wrong tickets by accident. 📱✨

The tornado tag match between New Day and the LWO was absolutely perfect wrestling, with a mysterious masked man who was, in a total shock to The Chadster, actually Chad Gable, helping New Day get the win. This is storytelling at its finest! 📚🧠 Meanwhile, Tony Khan probably thinks storytelling is just having random guys flip around for 20 minutes. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

Cody Rhodes cut a promo addressing John Cena, and it was masterfully done. The Chadster appreciates how WWE builds feuds through words and emotions, not just spotfests like Tony Khan's circus promotion. 🎪🤡

Bayley faced Raquel Rodriguez for a Women's Intercontinental Title shot, with Rodriguez picking up the win. WWE's women's division is light years ahead of AEW's, which The Chadster thinks is barely even a division. 👩‍🦱👊

The segment with Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley teasing a potential triple threat at WrestleMania was perfect booking. Tony Khan could never come up with something so logical and exciting – he'd probably just book someone to get thrown through 17 tables for no reason. 🤦‍♂️📊

The main event steel cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk was INCREDIBLE! 🔥🔥🔥 The match told an amazing story with neither man trying to escape because they wanted to hurt each other so badly. The shocking appearance of Roman Reigns pulling Rollins through the door for the win, followed by Paul Heyman helping Punk, was some of the best storytelling The Chadster has seen in years! 😲🤯

The post-match angle with Reigns destroying both men while Heyman looked conflicted was chef's kiss perfect. THIS is how you book wrestling, Tony Khan! 👨‍🍳💋

But speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night after watching WWE Raw. 😰 The Chadster was trapped inside a steel cage at Madison Square Garden, trying to enjoy a refreshing White Claw seltzer, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared at ringside with a remote control. Every time The Chadster tried to take a sip, Tony would press a button that made the cage electrified! 😱⚡ The Chadster kept yelling, "Please stop ruining The Chadster's enjoyment of wrestling and seltzers!" but Tony just laughed maniacally. Then Tony started playing Smash Mouth's "All Star" but had changed the lyrics to be about how AEW's ratings were improving! 🎵😭 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat right as Tony was about to hit The Chadster with a steel chair that had "For the Sickos" engraved on it. Seriously, Tony Khan needs to stay out of The Chadster's dreams! The Chadster knows Tony is obsessed with him, but this is going too far! 🛌👻

When The Chadster told Keighleyanne about the nightmare, she just sighed and said, "Maybe if you stopped obsessing over AEW before bed, you wouldn't have these dreams, Chad." That's when The Chadster knew Tony Khan had gotten to her too! She immediately went back to texting that guy Gary, probably telling him all about how Tony Khan is harassing The Chadster. 📱💔

Anyway, WWE Raw was absolutely perfect television and The Chadster cannot wait until next week when the greatest wrestling company in the world returns to our screens. Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably frantically rewriting AEW Dynamite right now trying to copy WWE's brilliance, which honestly is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 🔪🔙

The Chadster gives WWE Raw five White Claws out of five! 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂 The Chadster would drive his Mazda Miata all the way to WWE Headquarters just to thank Triple H for such an amazing show if he could!

