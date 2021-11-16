WWE Raw: Kevin Owens is Breaking Bad and The Chadster Is Here for It

Oh, happy day! For the second week in a row, The Chadster has been given the opportunity to watch and write about his beloved WWE Raw. The Chadster would almost be willing to take back all the mean things he's ever said about Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, except that Ray still colludes with Tony Khan to force The Chadster to watch AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays. Regarding this week's episode of WWE Raw, The Chadster has just one thing to say to the creative team: nailed it!

In other words, Kevin Owens' promo at the beginning of WWE Raw this week was another masterpiece of scripting, just like the WWE Universe has come to expect. The way that Owens repeatedly shoehorned the phrase "break bad" into his promo felt extremely natural and not like Vince just discovered the show Breaking Bad recently.

"Last week you cost me my match against Seth Rollins by getting in my way, which caused me to have the third straight loss in three weeks since I got back here on Raw," Owens said. "And I'm not even talking about how in three weeks you called me a liar and you questioned my integrity and caused everyone else out here and in the locker room to do the same. So last week, I snapped, I snapped, and how could I not? How could I not snap?"

"You said it, and everybody loves you, so if you said it, it must be true. So now you've got yourself, everybody back there, everybody here judging me. Well, let me tell you this. Every single person judging me for what I did to you last week can go to hell, including you," said Owens, talking just like real people talk in real life. "You know the saying 'perception is reality?' Well, because of you the perception of me is that I'm a scumbag. I'm a liar. I'm a horrible person. I'm a bad guy. Well, guess what. I will be the bad guy everybody thinks I am, that everybody wants me to be."

"But I'm not gonna be any old plain guy," said Owens. "I promise you this, I'm gonna be worse, because, Big E, I'm about to break bad on every single superstar in that locker room. I'm about to break bad on every single person in every arena across the world. And I am especially gonna break bad on you, and Big E, just know this: you deserve it, and because of you, everything that happens from here on out, well, it's your fault."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Usos attack Big E after Kevin Owens explains his actions: Raw, Nov. 15, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9vXVEtIfqI)

Chills. That's what The Chadster felt after listening to Kevin Owens at the start of WWE Raw. The Chadster is hoping that the genius WWE creative team will make "break bad" Kevin Owens' new catchphrase, because it is not cringeworthy at all and something that The Chadster feels would really catch on with The Universe.

Following the promo, Big E was so moved that he tried to follow Owens backstage and congratulate him on a career-defining moment, but he was unfortunately jumped by The Usos, setting up a tag match that led to another tag match. Jeepers! Anything can happen on WWE Raw!

WWE Survivor Series streams this Sunday on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere, and it's the one night a year when the superstars of WWE Raw and the Superstars of WWE Smackdown go head-to-head, which is so exciting, it might just cure The Chadster's sexual impotence. The show features two traditional Survivor Series matches with men and women from WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown, plus Smackdown's Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Raw's WWE Champion Big E, Raw's Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown's Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Raw Tag Team Champions RKBro vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Smackdown's Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Raw's United States Champion Damian Priest. Plus, whatever else WWE comes up with between now and then, minus anything Vince McMahon changes his mind on between now and then. In The Chadster's opinion, it's fair to say that WWE Survivor Series may be the best PPV of the year, but definitely the best PPV to take place in November.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe