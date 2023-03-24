WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes Gets A WrestleMania Warm-Up Check out our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where Cody Rhodes will be in action one week out from his WrestleMania main event.

Everything appears to be full-steam ahead for Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes as he is just one week away from the biggest match of his entire career when he will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at WrestleMania in Los Angeles. Rhodes will not only be looking to become the first man in his family to win the biggest prize in WWE, but he will also look to be the first person to defeat Reigns since his historic title run began (which is now 935 ago). Rhodes certainly appears to have all of the momentum and fan support pushing him toward the match, but tonight on WWE SmackDown, he will have a tune-up match against Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium to stay fresh.

So will Cody Rhodes get through the night without issue, or will Roman Reigns and The Bloodline look to soften him up tonight on SmackDown? Let's see what WWE.com thinks.

On WWE SmackDown Lowdown this past Saturday, Cody Rhodes ran into Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, with Kaiser taking umbrage from Rhodes' Royal Rumble victory. Kaiser claimed Gunther should've won that match, prompting The American Nightmare to challenge Kaiser to a match this Friday. Can Rhodes notch another victory on his road to challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Additionally, tonight on SmackDown, we will see Dominik Mysterio confront his whole family as he tries to force his father, Rey Mysterio, into a match against him at WrestleMania. At the same time, Rey will have his hands full with LA Knight in singles action. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Gunther will sign the contract for their WrestleMania Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship. Sami Zayn will appear on his now-reunited friend Kevin Owens' K.O. Show.

Tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX to catch all of the action.