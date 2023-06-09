Posted in: Fox, Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: fox, paul heyman, Roman Reigns, Smackdown, wrestling, wwe

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Usos Return to Address The Bloodline

Our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where Jey Uso will chose between his brother Jimmy, or Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

After years of unparalleled dominance over WWE, The Bloodline appears to have split in two, with The Usos on one side and their younger brother Solo Sikoa siding with the Undisputed WWE Champion, Roman Reigns. While Jimmy Uso seems much more defiant against Reigns than Jey Uso at this point, there's no questioning where Sikoa stands after he took out his older brother. With The Usos set to return tonight on WWE SmackDown, will we see the battle lines drawn in the Bloodline civil war?

Jimmy Uso has taken action and made where he stands very clear since Night of Champions, but while he has stood by his brother, Jey Uso has seemed a bit more conflicted about turning on Roman Reigns and hasn't made things physical yet. Will that change tonight? Let's see what WWE.com says.

In the wake of all-out Bloodline turmoil at WWE Night of Champions, The Usos confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown as The Head of The Table stood flanked by their brother Solo Sikoa. The tension-filled meeting soon turned volatile when The Enforcer of The Bloodline suddenly attacked Jimmy and left him down as Sikoa and Special Counsel Paul Heyman exited with Reigns. This Friday, The Usos are set to return to SmackDown. How will Jimmy and Jey react to their own brother siding with Reigns against them? What words will they have for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, it's all about the upcoming Money In The Bank Ladder Matches as we will see The OC's Michin taking on Damage CTRL's Bayley in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, the LWO's Santos Escobar facing Mustafa Ali in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, Butch going head-to-head with Baron Corbin in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, and Shotzi battling IYO SKY in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.

