WWE SmackDown: Will Sami Zayn Lay The Ucey Down on Butch Tonight?

While, as Americans, we usually don't give much of a damn about the game of soccer, the World Cup tends to have us feign interest at least until our national team is bounced, then it's back to the four major sports for us. But apparently, WWE is all-in on trying to hop on the World Cup train, and they're even having their own little World Cup tournament (albeit with wrestling, not soccer) on FOX's SmackDown. We saw a couple of the first-round match-ups last week on FOX, and tonight will continue that as we'll see who will move forward on their quest to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

We will be seeing two more first-round World Cup matches tonight on SmackDown, but one of them might have Survivor Series implications as the war between The Brawling Brutes & The Bloodline continues when Butch takes on Sami Zayn tonight. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match officially:

"The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes have no love lost, and the rivalry will fester into the SmackDown World Cup on FOX as Butch and Sami Zayn clash in the First Round.

Sami Zayn would love to add more gold to The Bloodline, while Butch is seeking his first WWE title since coming to SmackDown.

Will Canada's representative, Sami Zayn, or England's representative Butch come out on top? Catch SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown we will also see Ricochet take on Mustafa Ali in the other World Cup first-round match-up, while Shotzi will look for some revenge and to send a message to Women's Champion Ronda Rousey when she takes on Shayna Baszler. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.