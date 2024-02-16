Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, david tennant, elon musk, Evil, invincible, stephen king, superman & lois, taylor swift, The Umbrella Academy, true detective, what we do in the shadows, X-Men '97

X-Men '97, Invincible, Evil, Tennant/Swift & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, Stephen King/Elon Musk, David Tennant & Taylor Swift, True Detective, The Umbrella Academy & more!

Article Summary Peek at X-Men '97 updates, including a tease about Theo James' mystery character.

Check out buzz over King/Musk Twitter spat and Tennant navigating Swiftie territory.

Dive into Invincible season 2 gore and The Umbrella Academy S4 coming this August.

Catch the finale nerves of True Detective and Evil's final season teaser excitement.

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s X-Men '97, AEW/TNA Wrestling, Stephen King/Elon Musk, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, David Tennant & Taylor Swift, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, BBC's Doctor Who, Peacock's Apples Never Fall, The CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's Invincible, Apple TV+'s Prime Target, Paramount+'s Evil, Paramount+'s HALO, Max's Creature Commandos, HBO's Last Week Tonight, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Game of Thrones/Maisie Williams, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, February 16, 2024:

X-Men '97: Theo James Voicing "Fan-Favorite Character" – But Who?

Report: TNA Wrestlers Unite in Passionate Plea for Leader's Return

Stephen King Twitter Defiance Brings Transgender Dig From Elon Musk

Christian Cage, Patriarchy Take Out Adam Copeland, Daniel Garcia

What We Do in the Shadows: Guillén, Novak Finally Get a Buddy Brunch

Only Murders in the Building: Meryl Streep Returning for Season 4

BAFTAs Host David Tennant Lives with "Swifties": No Taylor Swift Jokes

X-Men '97 Showrunner, Producer on What to Know About Wolverine, Beast

True Detective: Night Country Season Finale Images Make Us Nervous

Doctor Who: Comedian Sooz Kempner on How "Doom's Day" Came About

Apples Never Fall Trailer: Peacock Previews Liane Moriarty Adaptation

Superman & Lois Season 4 Set for Fall; Opener "Will Make You Cry"

Invincible Season 2 Finds a Way to Get Even Bloodier (Part 2 Trailer)

Prime Target: Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell Set for Apple Thriller

Evil Ending with Season 4; Final Season Set for May Premiere (TEASER)

HALO Season 2 Ep. 4 "Reach" Promo Released: Things Do Not Look Good

Creature Commandos: Gunn Shares Production Update on Animated Series

Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Shows Colbert His Steamboat Willie

200+ Doctor Who Scripts & More Available For You to Download for Free

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Set for August; New Character Posters

X-Men '97 Set for Launch on March 20th: Official Trailer, Poster

X-Men '97 Will Reportedly Hit Disney+ Screens This March: Details

Game of Thrones: Maisie Williams on Rewatching That Ned Stark Twist

Star Trek: Discovery, Doctor Who, Chucky & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

