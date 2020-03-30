"Final Fantasy XIV" Demolition Rule Temporarily Suspended

If dealing with coronavirus has meant you've had to skip out on paying for your Final Fantasy XIV subscription as of late, you have one less thing to worry about: having the home you so painstakingly built up demolished.

Square Enix has confirmed that it is temporarily suspending any demolition of said homes of player who haven't logged in recently because they've failed to pay their subscription payments.

"Taking into account the world-wide spread of the COVID-19 (also known as "novel coronavirus") and the economical effects of various cities going into lock-down, we have decided to temporarily suspend automatic housing demolition," wrote Square Enix in a statement.

It isn't clear how long the subscription period is planned to last, but this is a positive step for players who have worked long hours on their homes, and good news, indeed. The virus has hit most of us extremely hard, and this is just one less thing for players to have to worry about losing when it really shouldn't be.