McFarlane Toys Dark Nights Metal Batman Figure Unboxing

The final figure from the newest McFarlane Toys BAF wave has finally arrived. Batman gets a little darker this time around as he takes on The Batman Who Laughs and his order of evil Batmen. Coming out of the hit DC Comics storyline, Dark Nights Metal, we get Bruce Wayne in the new black, grey, and yellow trimmed batsuit; unlike previous Batman figures, he does not come with his normal tools but two battle axes. This figure is easily based on some of the key art for Dark Nights Metal, and this figure means business. Most of the new McFarlane Toys Batman: The Merciless Build-A-Figure wave was hard to come, so let's open him up and check him out.

Right of the bat, this Batman is slightly top-heavy due to the dynamic positioning of his cape. Once both axes are in hands and he is in the right position, it is possible to stand him up without the base but not recommended. It is great to see another fun Batman costume come to life, and McFarlane Toys has been doing an excellent job with their DC Multiverse figure line. Bruce is given a more aggressive facial expression, which only adds to the metal aspect of this version of the dark knight. This figure is, of course, a necessary piece for DC Comics fans who want to bring his Dark Nights Metal story to life. He is packed with great detail, a fun design, and a nice variety of materials on his suit to please any fan.

It does seem like the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figure line is very Batman focused. It is not McFarlane Toys' fault that the Caped Crusader has had some of the best stories, costumes, and characters inside the DC Universe. There is a Batman for every story, and every version has its own costume, gadget, and adaptation that fans love. The Dark Nights Metal Batman is a great figure for fans of the dark DC Comics series, and he will be great to display with the Dark Multiverse Batmen. If you are interested, the Batman Dark Nights Metal DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys is priced at $24.99 and can be found here. Don't miss out on the 3 other characters from the wave, which all have parts to build the might Batman: The Merciless.