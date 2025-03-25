Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, jet jaguar, reaction, Super7

Godzilla Cherry Blossom ReAction Figures Coming From Super7

BC Exclusive: Super7 has two new variant Godzilla ReAction figures coming out, cherry blossom variants, and they are gorgeous.

Article Summary Super7 unveils cherry blossom Godzilla ReAction figures: Godzilla '54 and Jet Jaguar.

These 3.75" figures feature metallic pink and white cherry blossom colorways.

Inspired by classic Toho films, perfect for Godzilla and kaiju collectors.

Packaged on illustrated cardbacks, these figures are both art and collectible.

Godzilla fans will soon have a unique set of ReAction figures to add to their collections as Super7 expands its mega-popular line to include new cherry blossom variants. I know that these are going to be one of the most popular releases of the year in the store I run. The two figures featured include the 1954 version of Godzilla and Jet Jaguar. There will be more where this comes from, as these are gorgeous, the card backs are some of the best in the line, and these are set up to be one of the most popular releases they have ever done. Each will be available here. Check them out below.

Godzilla & Jet Jaguar Are Perfect Choices For This

Godzilla fans, get ready for a truly special tribute to the King of the Monsters! This 3.75" scale, articulated Godzilla '54 ReAction Figure is inspired by the 1954 Toho film that started it all, bringing the classic kaiju to life in a stunning cherry blossom-inspired colorway. Just like the film, this figure beautifully captures his raw power and iconic look, all while adding a unique twist with the metallic pinks and whites that reflect the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms. Packaged on a beautifully illustrated, full-color blistered cardback, this is not your standard Godzilla action figure—it's a work of art. Whether you're a collector or a die-hard Godzilla fan, this Cherry Blossom Festival Godzilla ReAction Figure will stand out in any collection—don't miss out on collecting yours!

Inspired by the 1954 Toho film, Godzilla

Figure is 3.75" action figure with six points of articulation

Figure is packaged on an illustrated, full-color blistered cardback

The perfect gift for any Godzilla or kaiju fan; collect the entire assortment of Toho ReAction Figures, accessories, and apparel by Super7!

Jet Jaguar (Cherry Blossom Festival)

This isn't just another Jet Jaguar figure—it's a truly unique take on the techno titan! Inspired by the 1973 Toho film Godzilla vs. Megalon, this 3.75" scale, articulated Jet Jaguar ReAction Figure brings the robotic defender to life in a stunning cherry blossom-inspired colorway—the metallic pinks and whites reflect the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms, adding a unique twist to this already iconic character. Packaged on a beautifully illustrated, full-color blistered cardback, this is not your standard Jet Jaguar action figure—it's a work of art. Whether you're a collector or a die-hard Godzilla fan, this Cherry Blossom Festival Godzilla ReAction Figure will stand out in any collection—don't miss out on collecting yours!

Inspired by the 1973 Toho film, Godzilla vs. Megalon

Figure is 3.75" action figure with five points of articulation

Figure is packaged on an illustrated, full-color blistered cardback

The perfect gift for any Godzilla or kaiju fan; collect the entire assortment of Toho ReAction Figures, accessories, and apparel by Super7!

