Hula Stitch Is Here With New Lilo & Stitch Statue From Beast Kingdom

From the beloved 2002 animated Disney film Lili & Stitch comes a new Master Craft statue from Beast Kingdom. Stitch is back and taking up a new hobby with this 14-inch Hula Stitch statue. Alien Experiment 626 is brought to life with hand-made craftsmanship and hand-painted for excellent detail. Showing his love for Hawaii, Stitch is wearing a hula skirt, lei, and a flower on his head. His colors pop, and his eyes and mouth are sculpted with excellent detail bringing the little alien to life even better than before.

Lilo & Stitch fans will have a blast adding this massive statue to their growing Disney collection. Beast Kingdom is combining two parts of the Lilo & Stitch film fusing both Stitch with the essence of the island of Hawaii. From the colors, and Hawaiian style, to the sandy display base, fans will not want to miss out on this magical statue. Pre-orders details are not known just yet but going based on the other Beast Kingdom Disney Master Craft statues, we are looking at between $155-175 (hopefully). Collectors will be able to find the Lili & Stitch Hula Stitch Statue located here when live.

"The release of the 2002 Disney animated classic 'Lilo & Stitch', introduced viewers to the zany, yet infinitely adorable 'Alien Experiment No. 626', also known as Stitch! The naughty little Alien is befriended in the movie by the Hula spinning Hawaiian girl 'Lilo'. Bringing a sense of family bonding and friendship, Lilo And Stitch is a touching story that captured the hearts of fans the world over!"

"The Entertainment Experience Brand, Beast Kingdom, is proud to present a new addition to the high-end collectible statue range, The MC-031 Lilo & Stitch Master Craft Hula Stitch. Using the very best in hand-made manufacturing and painting techniques, Stitch is brought to life as the Hawaiian themed Alien, with a real love for Hula dancing. Adorned with flowers on his head and around his waist, Stich is as authentic a Hula dancer as they come!"

"Each statue is carefully hand-painted, creating a highly detailed build. Stitch's big round eyes, and signature laugh come to life in a way only Master Craft creations can. With a wooden grained base, including an exclusive name tag, and individually numbered, this piece is sure to be a collector's dream! So take make sure to take home your very own Master Craft Stitch and bring a little Hawaiians sun to your mantel piece today!"