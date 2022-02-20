Beta Ray Bill, Doctor Strange, and More Marvel Statues Coming from DST

More Marvel statues are incoming from Diamond Select Toys with a comic book and Marvel Cinematic Universe designs coming to life. Up first is Beta Ray Bill, who is bringing the thunder with an impressive Marvel Gallery statue as he wields the comic book Stormbreaker. This powerful Thor ally has always been a deadly warrior on the battlefield, and you can now bring him home with this beautifully sculpted PVC 10" tall statue. Comic book fun does not end there as a Skottie Young Winter Soldier design is coming off the variant pages of Marvel Comics with this cute 4-inch tall 3000 limited edition statue. Keeping the animated style alive, this mini Winter Soldier is packed with character and color to please any Marvel collector out there.

Lastly, we are getting our first Diamond Select Toys Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness collectible with Marvel Gallery love. This PVC statue captures Doctor Strange's new MCU costume as a portal is closing (or opening) behind him. This statue is nicely detailed showing great craftsmanship on a PVC statue that MCU fans will appreciate and for $49.99, you can be it. All three of these Marvel Diamond Select Toys statues are priced at $49.99 and set to release in August 2022. Pre-orders for each are already live and collectors can find Doctor Strange here, Winter Soldier here, and Beta Ray Bill here.

"MARVEL GALLERY BETA RAY BILL PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Get ready for the thunder! The alien wielder of Stormbreaker, Beta Ray Bill, leaps off the comic page and onto your shelf as the newest Marvel Gallery Diorama! Leaping through the clouds, Bill is ready for battle, hammer in hand, with detailed sculpting and paint applications. This piece stands approximately 10 inches tall and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed and sculpted by Alterton! In Shops: Jul 27, 2022 – SRP: $49.99"

"MARVEL ANIMATED WINTER SOLDIER STATUE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! You can't run from your past, but the Winter Soldier is gonna try, in this all-new animated-style statue based on the artwork of Skottie Young! Bucky Barnes sprints off one of Marvel's popular Young Marvel variant covers and into your collection as an approximately 4-inch resin statue atop a black pedestal base. It features art-accurate paint applications and is limited to only 3000 pieces. IT comes packaged in a full-color box. Sculpted by Casen Barnard! In Shops: Jul 27, 2022 – SRP: $49.99"

"MARVEL GALLERY DR STRANGE 2 MOVIE PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Prepare to enter the Multiverse! Doctor Stephen Strange steps through a mystical portal in this all-new Gallery Diorama, inspired by the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! With orange energy whirling around him, cape flapping in the wind, the Sorcerer Supreme stands approximately 10 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios! In Shops: Jul 27, 2022 – SRP: $49.99."