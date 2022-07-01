Black Adam's Cyclone and Atom Smasher Arrive at McFarlane Toys

The Justice Society is making its live-action debut with the next installment of the DCEU with Black Adam. The Rock has entered the superhero game, and this movie is going to be wild; and I am extremely looking forward to it. Black Adam is not the only superhero getting a new live-action debut as some newcomers are also arriving with Atom Smasher and Cyclone. To make things better, McFarlane Toys has revealed these heroes are getting their own action figures in the DC Multiverse line! Similar to Marvel Comics Giant-Man, Atom Smasher grows to large heights and features a pretty sweet red and blue suit. He will come with a pair of swappable hands, but the detail and design alone are worth owning one.

Cyclone is another member of The Justice Society that is getting a big-screen debut and her own action figure. This heroine can control the wind with her mind and features a sweet green super suit. A wind effect accessory is included with Cyclone allowing for her to take on Black Adam and anyone who threatens the way of The Justice Society. Both Atom Smasher and Cyclone from Black Adam are very well detailed, packed with great sculpts, and will be fun collectible figures for the upcoming film. Pre-orders for each are already live and can be found right here for $19.99 with an August 2022 release.

"As one of the newest recruits of The Justice Society, 20-year-old Al Rothstein can transform his molecular structure to grow to towering heights and alter his density to become the superhero Atom Smasher. What he lacks in experience, Atom Smasher makes up for with brute force and an endless well of youthful optimism."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Atom Smasher is based on his look from the upcoming movie Black Adam

Atom Smasher comes with two alternate sets of hands and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

"After being subjected to nanotechnology experimentation by evil scientists, at just 19 Maxine Hunkel is a force of nature—literally—with the ability to control the wind with her mind. As the superhero Cyclone she brings a social justice attitude and a unique powerset to The Justice Society."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Cyclone is based on her look from the upcoming movie Black Adam

Cyclone comes with a tornado base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

