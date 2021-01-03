Magic: The Gathering Chandra Nalaar Brings the Heat to XM Studios

XM Studios has announced a brand new 1:4 scale statue that is handcrafted and hand-painted from the hit series, Magic: The Gathering. The Planeswalker Chandra Nalaar is bringing to heat to fans' collection with this beautifully sculpted statue. She is displayed casting her fire spells as she stands in a spiral of fire. The Magic: The Gathering hero will come with two special head sculpts, with 1 showing off her natural auburn hair with heroic expression. Fans will also get 1 fire-filled head that shows her fiery expression and luminescent hair. Both heads are beautifully sculpted and add their own unique skill to the hand-crafted statue from XM Studios. This high-quality statue will take Andy Magic fan's collection up a couple of notches, and it will be a great piece to show off your fiery love for Chandra Nalaar.

XM Studios shows off their amazing talent and skill through statues like this, and it will be an amazing centerpiece for any fans. With high amounts of detail to swappable heads, Magic fans will have a blast displaying this statue how they like. The Magic: The Gathering Chandra Nalaar Statue from XM Studios will be priced at roughly $830. She will get a limited release to no or ether 399 pieces, so make sure you get one before they close. Pre-orders can be found both here, and pro-orders should go live here soon. If you are a Magic: The Gathering collector, then this is one statue that you will not want to miss out on. Don't forget to check out some of the other upcoming XM Studios statues as well, like Captain America, Reverse Flash, and Lord Penguin.

"XM Studios is excited to present our first Magic: The Gathering Premium Collectibles series statue, Chandra Nalaar! This beloved character is immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:4 scale cold-cast porcelain. Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish. MTG fans, don't miss out!

There is no virtue in subtlety-at least not as far as Chandra Nalaar is concerned. She's a confident, ardent, defiant Planeswalker whose specialty is pyromancy: spells of fire, fire, and more fire…she took an oath to protect and defend and joined a group of Planeswalkers known as the Gatewatch. Together with Gideon Jura, Jace Beleren, Liliana Vess, and Nissa Revane, she travels the planes of the Multiverse, battling monstrous threats and fighting for freedom."

Chandra Nalaar Premium Collectibles statue features:

Chandra in her element, fire rising around her, confident and in full control.

2 Head-sculpt: 1 in her natural auburn hair a determined expression, ready to cast her spell, 1 in her fiery luminescent hair as she launches havoc with her pyromancy powers.

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish.

ES: MTO (Max 399)

Artists:

Magali Villeneuve

Alan Sales (Sculpt)

(Sculpt) XM Studios Design and Development Team