The Rocketeer Blasts Off With New Q-Fig Elite Statue From QMx

The 1991 Disney film, The Rocketeer is back as Quantum Mechanix announces their newest collectible. Standing roughly 5" high, Cliff Secord is back and ready for action with this highly detailed and dynamic Q-Fig Elite statue. Quantum Mechanix captures the detail of The Rocketeer perfectly with their own style of flair that can please many fans. He is displayed using his jetpack as he blasts off with an American flag in the background. The entire Q-Fig Elite statue is packed with detail, color, and excellent craftsmanship that make it a worthy addition to any Disney or Rocketeer collection.

Quantum Mechanix plans to release new Disney Q-Fig statues throughout the week, and this one is a great way to kick things off. The Rocketeer is legendary, and this statue only helps enhance the detail of this mighty action hero. The Rocketeer Q-Fig Elite Statue from Quantum Mechanix is set to release in Spring 2021. Pre-order is not live just yet, but he will be priced at $29.95, and fans can join the waiting list here. Stay tuned for more Q-Fig reveals as they are showcases throughout the week.

"When stunt pilot Cliff Secord stumbles upon a futuristic rocket pack developed by millionaire Howard Hughes, he does what we'd all do. He straps it on and goes for the ride of his life! Throw in a shiny new helmet to conceal his identity, and Cliff becomes America's secret weapon in the fight against loathsome Nazis. Keep an eye on the skies and watch for our newest Disney Q-Fig Elite, The Rocketeer by QMx.

Based on the classic Disney action movie The Rocketeer, the Rocketeer Q-Fig Elite captures our mysterious hero just as he blasts off to save the day. Leaving a trail of flame and smoke behind as he roars into the air, The Rocketeer will defend America and her allies against the Nazi threat with grit and – you guessed it – a rocket pack. Clad in his signature helmet and leather flight jacket, we've spared no details in recreating the iconic look of this mid-century hero."

"You'll practically feel the heat as The Rocketeer lifts off your shelves and onto yet another amazing adventure.The Rocketeer Q-Fig Elite stands approximately 5 inches tall from the fiery diorama display base to the top of the American flag billowing behind our hero. Your memories of Disney's The Rocketeer will come rushing back as Cliff Secord barnstorms across the sky and into your collection. Collect The Rocketeer Q-Fig Elite from QMx today and join the fight for freedom!"