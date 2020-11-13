Disney Teams With Toys For Tots For Donations This Holiday Season

Disney is partnering once again with Toys For Tots to spread a little holiday cheer this year, and it is very much needed. Now through December 13th, you can donate a toy online at Shop Disney or in person at Disney Stores or the Parks, and for each donation, Disney will also kick in $1. This is a pretty successful promotion most years, but with 2020 being what it has been, a little more might be needed this year. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is lending a hand, posting this year's kick-off video, which you can find below. Click here for more info on how you can help.

Disney & Toys For Tots Should Bring Plenty Of Magic Together This Holiday Season

"From now through December 13, 2020, donate a toy online at shopDisney.com/ToysForTots, or a new, unwrapped toy at any Disney store or a World of Disney store in the U.S., and Disney will donate an additional $1 to Toys for Tots. "This year more than ever, we are hoping to bring some holiday magic to fans and families, and help get more toys to children who need them most," said Edward Park, senior vice president, shopDisney & store. "While this season looks different than years past, we want to help everyone who wishes to participate in a Toys for Tots donation with us can do so from home, online, at shopDisney.com."

"In addition to donating a new, unwrapped toy, Guests can support Toys for Tots by purchasing a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread pin. Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots (toysfortots.org) for every Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread pin purchased at a U.S. store or on shopDisney.com from Nov. 1 – Dec. 24, 2020. ABC Owned Stations are also donating toys provided by shopDisney.com to local Toys for Tots toy drives across the country."