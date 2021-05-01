DOOM Eternal In-Game Collectibles Come to Life With Numskull

Fans of DOOM Eternal might remember the adorable in-game collectibles that gave gamers miniature figures of the Slayer and monsters throughout the franchise. Well, Numskull is proud to save players from traveling to Hell themselves as they announce their new line of Doom Eternal Collectible figures. Standing 6.3 inches tall, 12 officially licensed figurines are heading our way featuring exact replicas from the collectibles players can collect in the game. The 12 DOOM Eternal Figurine that are getting released from the Depths of Hell are:

DOOM Slayer

Cacodemon

Imp

Arachnotron

Pinky

Revenant

Arch-vile

Baron Of Hell

Hell Knight

Mancubus

Marauder

Soldier

Each DOOM Eternal Figurine is loaded with cute detail that will fulfill that demon hunting bloodlust fans are so used to. Numskull even managed to make these deadly creatures quite adorable, making them great collectibles or gifts for any occasion. Each DOOM Eternal Real World Collectible is priced at $34.99, and fans can find one or all that fit their collecting needs here. They are expected to release in July, so be sure to secure the one that will bring some adorable Hell to your collection.

"DOOM Slayer comes with many monikers: The Unchained Predator, The Hell Walker, The Slayer—all within good reason! Unstoppable in his quest to eliminate all of Hell's demons, his combat prowess is a force to be reckoned with. Standing at a mighty 6.3 inches tall, this officially licensed collectible is an exact replica to the in-game toys that you can find in DOOM® Eternal™! Luckily for you, you won't have to travel to Hell and back to get them as we've done all the hard work for you! Hunt down all 12 figurines and complete your collection."

Official DOOM® Merchandise

Designed and engineered by Numskull Designs

Premium collectibles – highly detailed features and made from high quality versatile vinyl Stands at a mighty 160mm / 6.3 inches tall

Total of 12 figurines to collect!

"With a talent for fending off hordes of demons and protecting Earth, the elusive DOOM Slayer is a force to be reckoned with and stands as Hell's worst nightmare! Throughout DOOM® Eternal™, you can find hidden in-game toys which are cute — well, sort of cute— collectible versions of enemies and characters from the DOOM universe. We've been to Hell and back to collect them all and we're ready to bring them to life for you to enjoy! Complete your collection and hunt down all 12 figurines."