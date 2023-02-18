Headless Horsemen Variant Revealed By Four Horsemen Studios For those that missed the first release of the Four Horsemen Studios Headless Horsemen we have great news for you!

Headless Horsemen was the figure of the year for 2022, and he sold out fast. Four Horsemen Studios has heard our cries that some of us missed him, however, and they have now revealed that a variant of the figures will go up for preorder on March 1st from their approved retailers. Same as before, you get the Horsemen and his horse, only this time, the cape has an orange hue inside, and the colors of the flames are a gorgeous green that glows in the dark. The two-pack will retail for $139.99. More is also going up for preorder that day but stands to be revealed. Check out the second release of the Headless Horsemen below.

Headless Horsemen Was Figure Of The Year In 2022

"Ever since we released (and sold out of) last year's Figura Obscura: Headless Horseman figure, we have received messages asking us if we would ever release a new version of this set for fans who missed the first one. Today we are excited to finally reveal the "Spectral Green" edition of the Figura Obscura: Headless Horseman! This set will ONLY be available from Four Horsemen Studios' Approved Retailers. Even cooler – the Headless Horseman will not be alone, as this set is part of a very special "Retailer Appreciation Wave" that our retailers will have up for preorder starting on 03.01.23! The Spectral Green Headless Horseman comes with all the pieces that were included with the first version, including 2 pumpkin heads, his demon steed, and premium soft goods cape – all presented in a deluxe package with stunning character artwork! The figure has been repainted with more purple, and his cape now has a deep orange interior, changes to distinguish him from the first version. Of course, the flames on the original have been changed as well, and they are now ghostly green. Even cooler – those green flames and the green accents on the horse will GLOW IN THE DARK!"