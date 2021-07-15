Funko FunKon Day 3 – MOTU, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and More

FunKon 2021 is setting up to be one of Funko's biggest virtual conventions yet with the added in-store event and virtual Fundays. These added components have been welcoming new additions, and they have not slowed down the FunKon 2021 reveals either as we move onto Day 3. There was a nice assortment of Pops reveals with the DC Comics and Masters of the Universe dominating the announcements for the day. Starting us off first was Pokémon with new Diamond Collection versions of everyone's favorite Bulbasaur and Squirrel. Things then took a magical turn with the revels of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarves Pop, Pin, and backpack bundle. The Loungefly backpack will also get a separate release, and it's loaded with awesome detail from the beloved Disney film. Speaking of backpacks, The Proton Pack from Ghostbusters is also coming to FunKon 2021 in full size with all the details needed for your ghost-busting needs.

Gamers are also in for a treat as Funko reveals Crash Bandicoot and Dungeons & Dragons Limited Edition Pops. Harry Potter is also making a surprising debut this time as he takes to the skies to catch one of those pesky flying keys. It's been some time since we have seen Harry Potter back in the convention circuit, so this will be a Pop many Wizards, and Witches will be on the lookout for. One of the biggest contenders for Day 3 reveals for FunKon was Masters of the Universe with Pop debuts of Roboto and Whiplash, who are confirmed and heading to Toy Tokyo. DC Comics might have taken the day, though as Funko reveals FunKon 2021 exclusives for Death Metal Batman, White Lantern Sinestro, Dr. Fate, Nubia, and Stargirl!

Upon further inspection, Stargirl will be a FunkoShop exclusive for the convention as she is limited to 5,000 pieces. I really enjoy Funko deep-diving into the DC Comics vault for this wave of Pops as Dr. Fate and Nubia are awesome. The Funko Soda Prince Adam is pretty great, too, adding that He-Man alter ego to the fan's collection, and I still enjoy that Saturday Morning Cereal Box cartoon design. It is unclear where these Pops will head, but fans will head, but fans will have 4 chances to get the one they need. Funatics will be able to acquire them through the FunkoShop Lottery, and General Public launches as well as with shared retailers releases in-store and online. The Shared Retailer Exclusives list should release at the end of the week, keep an eye on that and check out all-new Pop releases here.