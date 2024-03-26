Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: e.l.f, Liquid Death

Get Drop Dead Gore-geous with the Liquid Death x e.l.f Corpse Paint

Liquid Death is at it again with another intense collaboration and this one is with makeup company e.l.f as they introduce Corpse Paint

Unleash your inner rockstar with products like Eye Die and Kiss of Death.

Exclusive collectible coffin box adds to the gothic vibe of the set.

Available for purchase at just $34, setting the undead trend for summer.

Get ready to finally showcase your inner darkness as Liquid Death is teaming up with e.l.f (eyes lips face). Your favorite canned water company has been dishing out some pretty wild collaborations lately with the Steve-O Voodoo Doll, the Tom Segura recycling glory hole, and now Corpse Paint. That is right; now you can look as dark on the outside as you do on the inside with this fabulous five-piece makeup set that will surely slay the day with Eye Die, Kiss of Death, and Dead Line. This is a pretty interesting collaboration to really inner your inner KISS and will include a Matte Magic Mist & Set, O FACE Satin Lipstick, No Budge Cream Eyeshadow, H2O Proof Eyeliner Pen, and Putty Applicator.

Everything will come in a collectible coffin box to really bring that corpse aspect to life, or should we say death. Corpse Heads and heavy metal enthusiasts will want to be on the lookout for this limited edition drop that arrives today at 12 PM EST. This must-have undead summer makeup kit of the year is priced at only $34, and fans can see the kit on e.l.f right now before its 12 PM EST drop.

Release The Demon with the e.l.f Corpse Paint Vault

"Slay the viral corpse paint look—and lay no-makeup makeup to rest—with this limited-edition makeup kit from e.l.f. and Liquid Death. The keepsake coffin box contains 5 makeup must-haves in sleek black packaging you'll totally die for. It's drop-dead e.l.f.ing gorgeous."

Slay the hottest new makeup trend: corpse paint

Limited-edition, 5-piece makeup set includes Matte Magic Mist & Set, O FACE Satin Lipstick, No Budge Cream Eyeshadow, H2O Proof Eyeliner Pen and Putty Applicator in drop-dead gorgeous packaging

Comes in a reuseable keepsake coffin box

Killer price: only $34!

Set includes:

Dead Set – Matte Magic Mist & Set

Kiss of Death – O FACE Satin Lipstick in All Night

Eye Die – No Budge Cream Eyeshadow in Wispy Cloud

Dead Line – H2O Proof Eyeliner Pen

Brush with Death – Putty Applicator

Closed Casket – Reusable Coffin Keepsake Box

