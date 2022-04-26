GI Joe Classified Reveals & Preorders Shown This Morning

GI Joe held a Fan First Tuesday with the design team that just ended, where they revealed more figures, and let us know that there will be preorders today. They started off by again reminding collectors about the shipping wackiness going on right now, it is such a shame they have to deal with that so much, but as always they handled it incredibly well. Basically: be patient people, and leave the team be so they can make us these gorgeous figures. Speaking of, below you can see what was shown off and what preorders are available today.

GI Joe Classified Reveals…And More

The first reveal was a Renegades repaint of Snake Eyes and Timber, a smart way to get this pack back out for those that missed it. We also got a look at the Tiger Force Duke that will come with the first Tiger Force edition of the Ram cycle, which looks pretty neat if I do say so myself. That will be exclusive to Target. A Blue Ninja two pack is one the way, featuring some new deco and masks, and for the retro carded line, we are getting Zartan and a retolled Storm Shadow. The big news in the reveals however was that Sgt. Slaughter is finally joining the GI Joe Classified line, and the figure had a special intro from the man himself. The figure looks all kinds of sweet, and they teased a special accessory that will come with him.

We then got looks at what is going up for preorder today, as at Target and Hasbro Pulse (in limited quantities) we have the Tiger Force Recondo, Bazooka, and Python Patrol Officer. Regular release preorders include Zarana, Dusty, and the highly anticipated Crimson Guard.

Preorders for the figures above can be made starting at 1 PM. Yo Joe!